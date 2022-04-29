What It Means: Texas Tech lands C Fardaws Aimaq
WHAT HAPPENED?
One of the top players in the transfer portal is now a Red Raider.
Today Utah Valley transfer center Fardaws Aimaq announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
Aimaq is arguably the No. 1 overall center in the transfer portal and ultimately chose the Red Raiders over Texas and Washington. Others to offer were Kentucky, Gonzaga, Iowa, Houston, and Arkansas.
The 6'11 center from Vancouver, Canada averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a junior this past season. Aimaq also shot 49% from the field and 43.5% from deep. Will have two years of college eligibility remaining.
His lead recruiter at Texas Tech was head coach Mark Adams, who closed the deal days after Aimaq's official visit to Texas Tech. After a successful few days in Lubbock, he decided to cancel the rest of his remaining visits.
Aimaq started off last season’s campaign with a selection to the 2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ All-WAC First Team. Despite being the only Utah Valley player to ever win a WAC Player of The Year award and a WAC Defensive Player of The Year award in the same season the year prior, Aimaq wasn’t named the WAC Preseason Player of The Year for the 2021-2022 season. Although, Aimaq was named the WAC Defensive Player of The Year this past season for the second year in a row and selected to the All-WAC First Team.
Aimaq's highest-scoring output came in an overtime thriller against Pepperdine where he scored 34 points helping the Wolverines outscore in overtime and take the 86-74 win. He also lead Utah Vally to a win over No. 12 BYU with 24 points and 22 rebounds.
Aimaq helped his Utah Valley team go 20-12 last season and to the second round of the WAC post-season tournament.
He becomes the fourth portal prospect in the 2022 class to commit to Texas Tech. D'Maurian Williams, De'Vion Harmon, and Jaylon Tyson join him so far.
Aimaq is considered to be the replacement for Bryson Williams.
THE FILM:
...Long arms to score over defenders.
... Can shoot very well from three for a big.
... Decent speed getting down the court for a big.
... Dominant paint presence.
... Quick release and passes the ball well.
... Can guard all positions.
... Is never offbeat and can protect the rim.
REACTION:
"Aimaq is surprisingly athletic for a guy at his size and weight. Also didn’t expect him to be such an all-around player (although I should’ve considering Mark Adams wants him). He’s big, but can dribble, pass, and shoot. I find it hard to believe, impossible really, that we could find a post player in this portal cycle that’s better than Bryson. But I do think Aimaq’s ability to pass out of the post and pass off the dribble is better than Bryson’s. If he gets double teamed, he’s going to find Obanor under the basket for easy looks, and he’s going to be zipping the ball to shooters on the perimeter.
Aimaq is also a better rim protector than Bryson, although definitely not an elite one like the Oklahoma State center. He does, however, have a crazy knack for catching the ball after he’s blocked the shot. He’s not going for the soul-stealing, send-it-in-to-the-12th-row blocks like a Tariq Owens. Almost tries to catch the ball off the driver’s finger tips. With a PG like De’vion Harmon that is a Tasmanian Devil in transition, those blocks are going to lead to a lot of points on the other end.
Aimaq is an enormous piece for this team. He will command a double team most nights, although the post guys in the WAC that defended were him usually way undersized, so it’ll be interesting to see how he holds up against Big 12 posts. He’s got an array of old school moves in the paint. Like last year’s team, I expect us to try to play through the post a ton. He’s also got a developing outside jumper. Sort of a set shot like Georges Niang had at Iowa State.
Aimaq’s got a story that just sounds like a vintage Mark Adams guy. His dad was a refugee from Soviet-occupied Afghanistan in the 80s. He was into combat sports in his early years (a black belt apparently) and didn’t start playing basketball until his early teens. Played a year at a post-HS prep school in the Northeast, then played at Mercer a year, transferred to Utah Valley, had to sit out, and then played there the last two years. He might be 24 years’ old by next Spring. He was also probably the only Muslim in a 100 mile radius at Utah Valley. Nothing about his story indicates that he’s entitled or that we’ll have to beg him to play. Definitely seems like an interesting dude." - 4O9to8O6Nback - Moderator for RedRaiderSports.com