What It Means: Texas Tech lands C Fardaws Aimaq

One of the top players in the transfer portal is now a Red Raider.

Today Utah Valley transfer center Fardaws Aimaq announced his commitment to Texas Tech.

Aimaq is arguably the No. 1 overall center in the transfer portal and ultimately chose the Red Raiders over Texas and Washington. Others to offer were Kentucky, Gonzaga, Iowa, Houston, and Arkansas.

The 6'11 center from Vancouver, Canada averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a junior this past season. Aimaq also shot 49% from the field and 43.5% from deep. Will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

His lead recruiter at Texas Tech was head coach Mark Adams, who closed the deal days after Aimaq's official visit to Texas Tech. After a successful few days in Lubbock, he decided to cancel the rest of his remaining visits.

Aimaq started off last season’s campaign with a selection to the 2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ All-WAC First Team. Despite being the only Utah Valley player to ever win a WAC Player of The Year award and a WAC Defensive Player of The Year award in the same season the year prior, Aimaq wasn’t named the WAC Preseason Player of The Year for the 2021-2022 season. Although, Aimaq was named the WAC Defensive Player of The Year this past season for the second year in a row and selected to the All-WAC First Team.

Aimaq's highest-scoring output came in an overtime thriller against Pepperdine where he scored 34 points helping the Wolverines outscore in overtime and take the 86-74 win. He also lead Utah Vally to a win over No. 12 BYU with 24 points and 22 rebounds.

Aimaq helped his Utah Valley team go 20-12 last season and to the second round of the WAC post-season tournament.

He becomes the fourth portal prospect in the 2022 class to commit to Texas Tech. D'Maurian Williams, De'Vion Harmon, and Jaylon Tyson join him so far.

Aimaq is considered to be the replacement for Bryson Williams.