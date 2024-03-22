It's been well documented that Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks is coming off one of the biggest successes for a Red Raider running back in quite some time, but the question in retrospect is how Tech found success.

Texas Tech majored in gap run schemes, such as power or counter but also through in quite a bit of pin and pull schemes with the very rare appearance of zone schemes, something that head coach Joey McGuire believes could be similar in 2024.

"We will still hang our hat on counter and power, we'll really work on a lot more stuff that we do in the passing game off the play action with that stuff," McGuire said. "That's something that Tahj feels really comfortable with. I think our offensive line blocks it really well."



