What drove Texas Tech's 2023 run success & can it be repeated in 2024?
It's been well documented that Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks is coming off one of the biggest successes for a Red Raider running back in quite some time, but the question in retrospect is how Tech found success.
Texas Tech majored in gap run schemes, such as power or counter but also through in quite a bit of pin and pull schemes with the very rare appearance of zone schemes, something that head coach Joey McGuire believes could be similar in 2024.
"We will still hang our hat on counter and power, we'll really work on a lot more stuff that we do in the passing game off the play action with that stuff," McGuire said. "That's something that Tahj feels really comfortable with. I think our offensive line blocks it really well."
******************************************************************************************
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.
******************************************************************************************
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news