Week Five Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Mountaineers Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2
SERIES HISTORY: West Virginia leads 6-4 but Tech has won the last two games. The Red Raiders are 2-2 in four games in Morgantown.
CURRENT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ODDS: West Virginia -7.5, (OVER/UNDER): 56.5
West Virginia Offense vs. Texas Tech Defense
Texas Tech Offense vs West Virginia Defense
What should we know about the Mountaineers?
West Virginia was 6-4 in 2020 and 4-4 in Big 12 play. Head coach Neal Brown is entering his third season at the helm for the Mountaineers. Brown is 13-13 at West Virginia and 48-29 overall as a head coach.
West Virginia is 2-2 in 2021, with victories over Long Island (66-0) and Virginia Tech (27-21) and lost in their opening game to Maryland (30-24) and came close to upsetting #4 Oklahoma in Norman (16-13).
The Mountaineer defense is 14th in the FBS with 14 sacks, 25th in scoring defense (67.00), and is 36th in yards allowed per game (307.5). West Virginia is coming off an impressive performance in Norman, holding the Sooners to only 16 points, the lowest point total in the Lincoln Riley era and the fewest points scored for Oklahoma since Baylor held them to 14 back in 2014. West Virginia is fifth in the nation in tackles for loss (37) this season. They’re a fast defensive unit that can fly around and make plays.
The Mountaineers allowed teams to convert on 45% or more of their third-down attempts four times in 2020 and were 0-4 in those contests. West Virginia was 6-0 when allowing less than 45% on third downs. In 2021, their defense is allowing only 34.43% on third down conversions, ranked 43rd in the country.
The West Virginia offensive line was slightly improved in 2020 after allowing 94 tackles for loss and averaged only 2.6 yards per carry on the ground in 2019. The 2020 unit remained a weakness however, giving up 76 tackles for loss and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry. The 2021 line hasn’t been much of an improvement for the offense, giving up two sacks per game and averaging 3.4 yards per carry so far this season.
The Mountaineers play a two-quarterback system this season. While Jarret Doege still handles most of the snaps, quarterback Garrett Greene gets a lot of work in obvious run situations, short yardage, and goal-line snaps. Greene is the second leading rusher for West Virginia with 141 yards on 23 attempts (6.1 YPC) and three touchdowns. While he’s normally involved on running plays, Greene is still a threat to throw the ball as well, attempting 12 passes this season and completing seven.
West Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the 2021 Big 12 preseason media poll and had one player (DL Dante Stills) named to the preseason All-Big 12 conference first team.
Three Mountaineers to keep an eye on:
1) Running back Leddie Brown:
Brown has 17 starts in 35 career games for the Mountaineer offense, and has eight career 100-yard rushing games, including five a season ago. He was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists for 2021. Brown was a first team All-Big 12 running back in 2020, rushing for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry. Brown can catch the ball out of the backfield as well, hauling in 31 catches for 202 yards and two receiving touchdowns a season ago. Brown has 321 yards on 66 attempts (4.9 avg) and five rushing touchdowns for the West Virginia offense this season.
2) Quarterback Jarret Doege:
The Lubbock native enters his second consecutive season as the starting quarterback and has made 17 starts in 18 career games for the Mountaineers. Doege has thrown for 889 yards while completing 62.4% of his passes (73-of-117), with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season (222.25 yards per game). He was named to the All-Big 12 second team by Pro Football focus in 2020 and led the Big 12 in completions per game (23.9) and was second in the conference in passing yards per game (258.7). Doege made his West Virginia debut at quarterback against Texas Tech back in 2019.
3) Defensive lineman Dante Stills:
Stills was named to the preseason All-American second team and was a first team All-Big 12 selection heading into 2021. Lines up outside (defensive end) most of the time but has the ability to slide inside and play defensive tackle. Over four seasons with the Mountaineers, Stills has 17 starts and played in 38 career games, amassing 92 tackles (31.5 TFLs) and 14.5 sacks. Stills had a big game against Texas Tech in 2020, recording a career-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and had his first career fumble recovery. He received second team All-Big 12 honors for the second consecutive season in 2020.
Analyzing the matchup:
Can Texas Tech’s defense stop the West Virginia running game? Almost everything outside of that feels irrelevant at the moment. The Longhorn running backs amassing 336 yards rushing (6.5 ypc) and four touchdowns on the Red Raiders is not a great sign for a defense that’s getting ready to face another All-Big 12 running back for the second week in a row. Leddie Brown received First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 while Bijan Robinson (Texas) finished with honorable mention honors. That gives you an idea of the caliber of running back Tech will be facing again this weekend. Jarret Doege is solid, but he isn’t the type of quarterback that’s going to beat you single handedly through the air so establishing Brown and getting the running game going will be an obvious method of attack from Neil Brown and the Mountaineers. Especially after they watch the Red Raider defensive tape from last weekend. Scheme changes, personnel changes, whatever the Tech defensive coaching staff feels like they must do to put themselves in a better position to be successful against the run; I hope they’re open to the idea. If the Red Raider defense can return to normalcy and hold the West Virginia running game to numbers that somewhat resemble their season average, then Texas Tech will have a great chance in this game. If not, and the Mountaineers are allowed to run rampant, then it could be another Saturday evening filled with disappointment for Red Raider Nation.