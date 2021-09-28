Week Five Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

SERIES HISTORY : West Virginia leads 6-4 but Tech has won the last two games. The Red Raiders are 2-2 in four games in Morgantown.

West Virginia was 6-4 in 2020 and 4-4 in Big 12 play. Head coach Neal Brown is entering his third season at the helm for the Mountaineers. Brown is 13-13 at West Virginia and 48-29 overall as a head coach.





West Virginia is 2-2 in 2021, with victories over Long Island (66-0) and Virginia Tech (27-21) and lost in their opening game to Maryland (30-24) and came close to upsetting #4 Oklahoma in Norman (16-13).





The Mountaineer defense is 14th in the FBS with 14 sacks, 25th in scoring defense (67.00), and is 36th in yards allowed per game (307.5). West Virginia is coming off an impressive performance in Norman, holding the Sooners to only 16 points, the lowest point total in the Lincoln Riley era and the fewest points scored for Oklahoma since Baylor held them to 14 back in 2014. West Virginia is fifth in the nation in tackles for loss (37) this season. They’re a fast defensive unit that can fly around and make plays.





The Mountaineers allowed teams to convert on 45% or more of their third-down attempts four times in 2020 and were 0-4 in those contests. West Virginia was 6-0 when allowing less than 45% on third downs. In 2021, their defense is allowing only 34.43% on third down conversions, ranked 43rd in the country.





The West Virginia offensive line was slightly improved in 2020 after allowing 94 tackles for loss and averaged only 2.6 yards per carry on the ground in 2019. The 2020 unit remained a weakness however, giving up 76 tackles for loss and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry. The 2021 line hasn’t been much of an improvement for the offense, giving up two sacks per game and averaging 3.4 yards per carry so far this season.





The Mountaineers play a two-quarterback system this season. While Jarret Doege still handles most of the snaps, quarterback Garrett Greene gets a lot of work in obvious run situations, short yardage, and goal-line snaps. Greene is the second leading rusher for West Virginia with 141 yards on 23 attempts (6.1 YPC) and three touchdowns. While he’s normally involved on running plays, Greene is still a threat to throw the ball as well, attempting 12 passes this season and completing seven.





West Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the 2021 Big 12 preseason media poll and had one player (DL Dante Stills) named to the preseason All-Big 12 conference first team.

