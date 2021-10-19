Week Eight Preview: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday WATCH IT ON: FS1 SERIES HISTORY: Kansas State leads 12-9. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 10 matchups and have won five in a row over Texas Tech. CURRENT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Texas Tech -1.5, (OVER/UNDER): 60.5

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS STATE DEFENSE

KANSAS STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

What to know about the Wildcats?

Kansas State is 3-3 in 2021. The Wildcats started off the season with three wins in a row, beating Stanford (24-7), Southern Illinois (31-23), and Nevada (38-17). It’s been a rough 0-3 start to the Big-12 Conference season for K-State, which has piled up losses to Oklahoma State (31-20), Oklahoma (37-31), and Iowa State (33-20). The Wildcats have lost eight straight Big 12 contests, with their last win dating back to October of 2020 against Kansas. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has one of the highest winning percentages among active FBS coaches in the nation, with an 87-27 overall record. Klieman spent eight seasons at North Dakota State and won the FCS National Championship in seven of them. With a 15-14 record at K-State, the success hasn’t immediately translated to the FBS level for Klieman but he has still managed to go 2-0 against the Red Raiders in his tenure. The Wildcat defense has been stingy against the run, ranked 23rd nationally out of 130 FBS Schools, while allowing only 107 yards per game on the ground. Their pass defense has been a bit of a struggle this season (96th) allowing 248.2 yards per game through the air. Kansas State ranks 52nd in total defense giving up 355.2 yards per game, and 66th in scoring defense allowing 24.67 points per game. The Wildcats are tied for 45th in the nation with 15 sacks and 10 different defenders have recorded at least one. While their defense has been able to pressure and sack the quarterback, generating a consistent presence in the backfield seems to be a struggle as they are 98th in tackles for loss per game. K-State’s 101st ranked passing offense has been a struggle at times this season, averaging only 194.8 yards per game. Skylar Thompson getting hurt in the second game of the season and missing the Nevada and Oklahoma State games didn’t benefit the passing attack. The Wildcat offense has run the football on 60% of their snaps this season. Despite the added emphasis on the running game, the Wildcats are 70th in the country in rushing offense, averaging 162.5 yards per game. Kansas State is 76th in scoring offense, putting up 27.3 points per game and 96th in total offense at 357.3 yards per game

Three Wildcats to keep an eye on:

1) Running back Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists and was a Preseason All-American coming into this season. Vaughn has rushed for a team-leading 531 yards on 108 attempts (4.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, while adding 23 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns through six games. Vaughn is the second leading receiver for Kansas State and leads all Big 12 running backs in receiving yards by a wide margin. His threat to catch the ball out of the backfield is unlike anything the Tech defense has faced so far this season. One of only three players in the nation to total at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in 2020 and was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and second team All-Big 12 member for his efforts a season ago. He was the first Wildcat true freshman in Big 12 history to earn first or second team All-Big 12 honors on offense.

2) Quarterback Skylar Thompson

Thompson entered his super senior campaign ranked in the top 10 in K-State history in 15 career categories, tied for third in rushing touchdowns for active quarterbacks, ranked 8th in Big 12 history in interception percentage (1.84), and has made 34 career starts for the Wildcats. He entered the season on the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch lists. Thompson has dealt with some knee issues so far in 2021 and was forced to miss two games. The injury has limited Thompson to just 13 yards on the ground this season after he ran for 405 yards in 2019, his last fully healthy campaign. His 766 passing yards this season leave Thompson 213 shy of becoming the first quarterback in Kansas State history with 6000 career passing yards and 1000 career rushing yards.

3) Safety Jahron McPherson

The super-senior has made 23 career starts and was named to the honorable mention All-Big 12 team in 2020 after leading the Wildcats defense with 54 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. Recorded 8 tackles and an interception against the Red Raiders a season ago and was named as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week following K-State’s win at No. 3 Oklahoma. Started all 10 games last season at safety after starting 12 games in 2019 at nickelback. McPherson is third on the defense this season with 26 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Analyzing the matchup: