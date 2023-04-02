Visitor Reactions: Texas Tech April 1 Spring Scrimmage
Texas Tech hosted a talented group of visitors for Saturday's first scrimmage of the spring. The scrimmage was not open to the media, but RedRaiderSports caught up with several of the recruits for their reactions to their day on campus in Lubbock.
Take us through your day in Lubbock...what did you get to do and see today?
"Today I woke up around 7 AM at the hotel. Ate breakfast there and had some time to kill so we visited McKenzie park. Around 12:00 I called Coach Blanchard to let him know I was there. We then went into the offensive line room where I sat with some of the Red Raider offensive lineman and watched film from one of their practices. From there we went on to the photo shoot. The equipment, setup, and everything was state of the art. When I got done with the photo shoot I was given the honor of watching the scrimmage between the Red Raider defense and offense. I sat back and took it all in as the mountains of offensive linemen pummeled the D-line. Took plenty of mental notes. After the scrimmage was over I took a picture with Coach McGuire. I then devoured the crawfish that was provided."
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"My favorite part about the visit was talking to the offensive lineman about their offensive schemes."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"Today I mostly talked with Coach McGuire. I talk to coach Blanchard a lot. They are both extremely respectful and have tons of information to offer about the athletic program as well as the campus."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"I’m extremely interested in Texas Tech, the school is in my top five and I will be considering them."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I’ve heard from OSU, Georgia Southern University, OBU, Louisiana Tech university, Texas State university, and many more D2-D3 colleges."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"I don’t have anymore visits planned yet but I’m going to several camps across the southern part of the state as well as Iowa."
Take us through your day in Lubbock...what did you get to do and see today?
"We got to attend the specialist meeting, toured the football facilities, watched practice, and ended with some delicious crawfish!"
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
"I really enjoyed the meal at the end. Getting to connect more with coaches after practice, as well as the meal, was special and not like other places."
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
"I was able to connect more with Coach McGuire, Coach Perry, and Coach Schovanec today. I stay in good contact with Coach Schov, and I met the other coaches for the first time today."
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
"Texas Tech is definitely high up on my list of colleges, and it will definitely be considered when the time comes to commit."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"I’ve been the most heavily recruited and in close contact with the University of Arkansas and Baylor here recently."
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
"From here, I’m going to try and line up a couple more spring visits, and I will be back in Lubbock at the end of May for the specialist camp. Looking forward to it!"
Take us through your day in Lubbock...what did you get to do and see today?
“Started at by eating breakfast at Snooze with coach the coaching staff. Then we took a visit to a couple of apartment complexes. Then went back to the facilities and talked to coach McGuire in his office for a bit and got to meet coach Nance and coach Blanchard for the first time.”
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
“Favorite part of the visit was getting to meet the coaches and take pictures with my boy.”
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
“I already love the relationships built today with coach McGuire, coach Hamby, coach Nance and coach Blanchard.”
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
“I’m very interested in Tech as my dad grew up in Lubbock and my mom attended Texas Tech as well. Always been a favorite place of mine.”
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
“What’s next for me is camps this summer to some other colleges. Just trying to get my name out there and on the radar for the future when my time comes!!l
Take us through your day in Lubbock...what did you get to do and see today?
“I got to the facility at around 12:30 and I got checked in. Then soon after there was a specialist meeting that I attended. After that was done we went outside and watched them practice. After practice we ate crawfish and enjoyed the players company.”
What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out?
“My favorite part of the visit was connecting with players and coaches! What stood out the most was how beautiful the facility is.”
Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact?
“I connected with Coach Kenny Perry, Tyler Schovanec, Joey McGuire, and James Blanchard. I would say my relationship is pretty solid with most of them and because I am a sophomore the only time I connect with them are days like these.”
What's your interest level in Texas Tech? Is that a school you'll consider once it's time to make your decision?
“My interest level for TTU is really high. I would love to attend Texas Tech. It is a school that I would commit to.”
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
“I’m not hearing from many schools at the moment because I am not a junior yet. TCU has talked to me a little bit.”
What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up?
“This off-season I will attend Texas Tech and TCU football camps!”