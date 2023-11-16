Texas Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility with a senior night showdown slated against Central Florida Saturday. The Knights find themselves in a similar predicament after downing Oklahoma State a week ago. We spoke to UCFSports.com publisher Brandon Helwig to get a feel for what the Knights will bring from Orlando to West Texas.

Q (Ramirez): UCF has had several seasons in the past where they were a notable Group of 5 team, many remember when the Knights beat Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl, the undefeated season in 2017. What have the expectations surrounding the football program been like moving up to the Big 12 and how have the Knights handled this?

A (Helwig): Moving up a level with increased weekly competition was always going to be a challenge, though UCF was optimistic they'd be competitive from day one in Big 12. They've essentially been recruiting for this move the past two years on paper their classes have been on par with their new Big 12 peers. UCF also brought back key players at many positions, particularly quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, running back RJ Harvey and a pair of quality wide receivers in Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson. Defensively, the line and secondary have experience.

Fanbase expectations in terms of predicting a season record mostly ranged between 7-5 and 9-3, and 8-4 being the most popular pick, though that was under the belief UCF would remain healthy at quarterback. Plumlee missed several games, including the first three in the Big 12. If Plumlee never gets hurt, Baylor is likely a win and they would have had a better chance of an upset at Kansas State (UCF did have a second-half lead against the Wildcats).

Opening conference play with five straight losses was a wakeup call in some respects. Not having a healthy Plumlee definitely made a difference, but deficiencies at linebacker and overall depth became clear. UCF still has a chance at 7-5 if they win out. Obviously Texas Tech this weekend, then UCF returns home for the finale against Houston.

Q: John Rhys Plumlee had a phenomenal day against Oklahoma State, obviously he battled the knee injury early and has been progressing week by week. How, if at all, has the knee injury forced him to change his game, and what does he excel at?

A: Plumlee's first full game back at starter was Oct. 21 at Oklahoma and you've seen him progressively become more mobile each week. Being able to run the ball and scramble for yards is a big part of his skill set, and he used his feet several times to gain first downs against Oklahoma State. He is starting to look like his old self.

Aside from his mobility, Plumlee is a much better passer this year which is his second full season as a starting quarterback. He's become much better at delivering deep balls. In fact, Gus Malzahn said Plumlee as good as he's ever been last week during practice throwing long passes and it manifested in the Oklahoma State win. He was 6-of-7 on throws of greater than 20 yards, totaling 257 yards.

Q: UCF has the No. 8 total offense in the nation, what do the Knights’ schematics look like on that side of the ball? Who are the big playmakers offensively that you see potentially having a good night against Tech?

A: John Rhys Plumlee is the lynchpin that makes the offense fluorish, but the storyline during this Big 12 season has been running back RJ Harvey who is coming off his fifth-consecutive 100-yard rushing performance. He keeps on setting new career highs, rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against Oklahoma State. UCF has two excellent outside receivers in Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson, both of whom had banner games against OSU. Javon Baker had four catches for 112 yards, while Kobe Hudson caught three passes for 96 yards and three of those went for touchdowns.

Gus Malzahn is also known for "trick" or "gimmick" plays so it's usually a safe bet to see at least one (or several) per game, something like a double-pass, flea flicker or reverse. RJ Harvey may get a few snaps out of the Wildcat formation as well.

Q: Statistically, the Knights have one of the more well-rounded defenses in the Big 12. What is the identity of the UCF defense, what is their scheme? Who are the big names to watch on that side of the ball, whether that be in the trenches or in the secondary?

A: What a difference a week makes. In conference-only stats, UCF was at the bottom in most defensive categories (scoring, yards) but got out of the basement with a dominating stifling of Oklahoma State last week. Rush defense had been the biggest issue and while they still rank last in that category, UCF completely shut down OSU's run game. Ollie Gordon II came in as the nation's leading rusher and ended up with only 25 yards. As a team, OSU rushed for 52 yards.

UCF's defense also had a good performance at Oklahoma. Other games? Not great. UCF was giving up huge rushing yards week after week.

Peeling back though, UCF does have a good pass rush led by defensive ends Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and Malachi Lawrence, both of whom are No. 2 and 4 respectively in the Big 12 in sacks. Secondary has been solid. Corey Thornton is an experienced cornerback. Safety Demari Henderson has emerged of late as a big-time playmaker. He was responsible for three turnovers against Oklahoma State with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, earning him not only Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors but also Watler Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

Q: UCF is 5-5, but competed in Manhattan and nearly downed Oklahoma, is the record the Knights have a true indicator of what this team is? Is the UCF team that just won the last two games a more true representation of this team?

A: As stated above, not having quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for the first part of the Big 12 schedule hampered their early efforts. Baylor should have been a win without him (UCF choked away a 35-10 fourth quarter lead in a stunning collapse) but obviously the game outcome is totally different if Plumlee plays. And with a healthy Plumlee, UCF has a better chance to win at Kansas State and it could be argued the Oklahoma outcome could have been different too.

While Plumlee played in that game, he was still hobbled a bit with the knee injury and he played that game with the flu. He was receiving IV fluids all ngiht long, prior to the game and during halftime. That being said, UCF understood going in that the Big 12 is a grind and they'd often find themselves in close games.The defense has still been an issue, but I think UCF is better than the record indicates. Margins are always going to razor thin in the Big 12 though.

Q: What are the keys to the game for UCF and score predictions?

A: This goes for every team in every game, but UCF has to win the turnover battle. While UCF earned these past two wins against Cincinnati and Oklahoma State, they capitalized on mistakes. A couple would-be Cincinnati touchdown drives were thwarted by UCF forcing turnovers, a strip fumble and an interception in the end zone. And Oklahoma State did move the ball at times, but also turned the ball over four times in critical situations.

In UCF losses, you could point to their own turnovers being the biggest culprit. Baylor and West Virginia in particular. And which UCF defense will show up? The one that kept Oklahoma at bay for three quarters and last week completely shut down Oklahoma State? Or the one that gave up 399 rushing yards to Kansas and 250-plus rushing yards to Kansas State, West Virginia and Cincinnati? UCF cannot allow Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks to accumulate big yardage.

Fortunately for UCF, it would appear to be a warmer forecast for Saturday with Lubbock temps in the 60s. Big implications for both teams as the winner gets their sixth win towards bowl eligibility. I think it will be close (as it seems most Big 12 games are). UCF can move the ball and score, the bigger question for me is defensively.

As for a game outcome, I know this is a cop-out but I could see it either way. UCF can win, but will need to win the turnover battle and show last week's defensive effort is a trend and not a fluke.