Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Adams previews big game against Texas

... Mark Adams said he couldn't believe the students camping out so early before the matchup against Texas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena. He called them the best students in the country and was expecting them to show up. The last time he felt a buzz around the campus was for College Gameday against Kansas a few years back and the Kentucky game for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

... Adams said he and Chris Beard last probably communicated last week. They recently missed phone calls with one another, but the two continue to talk.

... The players know the buzz behind this game especially with some like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar played for Beard previously. However, Adams said every game is big in the conference so they've been pretty focused on just the game ahead.

... The gameplan for Tuesday will be to do what they do best. They'll focus on good shot selection and playing hard, competitive defense. They've talked to the team on staying calm and focusing on sharing the ball and not letting emotions get the best of them.

... Adams talked about the relationship and hostility around Beard. Adams said it's more of a love/hate deal. He added it's to be expected...

"It's kind of a love/hate deal. Lot of emotion there," he said. "It's to be expected. Fans like to get excited about something and so I'm not at all surprised by it. I, just again, want to remind the fans as much – how they feel about coach Beard – it's a Big 12 game. It's a big game for us and we're just confident that our fans will stay focused in on helping us win the game and be supportive in that way and make good decisions."

... Shannon is rehabbing but he's more than likely to suit up and give it a go, Adams said. They'll know more how he feels during pregame shootaround.

... Adams said Beard has made improvements on offense with a really good team. He said they have three of the best guards in the Big 12. His inside game has been better, too. Adams said they'll have their hands full especially with Tre Mitchell, who he called the best transfer in the portal this past year.

... Joey McGuire and Adams have developed a good relationship. He said McGuire texted him and is passionate about supporting the other Texas Tech programs. He showed up to the student campout with food for those waiting for the game.