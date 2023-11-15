The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered 2025 Smithville athlete Romanz Adams on November 12. The offer was the first for him and came just a few weeks after he was in Lubbock for the Red Raiders Blackout game against Kansas State.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was his first offer, but he was at Baylor for a game-day visit earlier this season.

... Per his MaxPreps page, he finished this season with 576 passing yards and two touchdowns, 145 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, and 16 receptions for 174 yards and one touchdown.

... In 2022, he was the District 12-4A Division II newcomer of the year.

... He also plays basketball and runs track for the Tigers. He competes in the high jump, triple jump, 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relay.

The recruiting process: "It's been going pretty well. I've been getting a lot of interest, but finally getting that first offer feels good."

Texas Tech offer: "Yes, Texas Tech is my first offer, and it's really exciting that it's from a really good school. I am very happy the coaches believe in me."