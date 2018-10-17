... The junior receiver has already put up 610 yards and 12 touchdowns on only 25 receptions halfway through the season.

The Texas Tech coaches have been on the road recruiting for the past few weekends with the bye week and the Thursday night game against TCU. A byproduct of the coaches visiting several programs and watching mutliple games lately has been a run of new offers to 2020 prospects.

"Coach (Emmett) Jones and I mostly talked about building a relationship, how they run the offense at Tech and how they use their receivers. I think it is a good style of play and something I could fit into."

Contact with Tech coaches: Johnston first started hearing from Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones a few weeks ago. The two started texting and getting to know one another, then Coach Jones called last week and told Johnston about the offer from the Red Raiders.

Thoughts on Tech: The standout receiver likes the Texas Tech offense, calling it a good style of play and something he could easily fit into from a style or talent standpoint. Coach Jones talked with him about using his big frame and quickness to make plays after the catch in the Red Raiders' offense.

Teammate recruiting him to Tech: The Red Raiders have a 2019 commitment from Temple, defensive back Markel Reed, and the two were talking about Texas Tech long before Johnston received the offer. He mentioned the two have talked about playing at the same college at the next level, mostly because they compete against one another every day in practice and could continue that on the college level.

Overall recruitment/visits: Duke was the first program to offer Johnston and he wants to schedule a visit to see the campus. With so many offers all coming in at once, he mentioned it felt like a dream, but that now he is focused on staying level headed and appreciating all of the new opportunities. Johnston wants to visit Duke, Virginia Tech and has already talked with Markel (Reed) about taking a visit to Texas Tech sometime this season.

Other sports at Temple: Johnston plays varsity football, varsity basketball and varsity track & field for the Wilcats. He plays receiver in football, small forward in basketball and participates in the 4x4 relay, the high jump and the long jump in track & field.