TTU coaches were there since day one for DB Cai Morgan
The Texas Tech secondary is having a great holiday weekend with four (4) new verbal commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. One of the newest members of the Texas Tech 2024 class is Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss athlete Peyton 'Cai' Morgan.
What you need to know...
...Morgan announced his offer from the Red Raiders on November 27th, 2021
...the three-star standout lists 18 total offers, along with Texas Tech, schools that have offered include Arizona, Baylor, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.
...per his MaxPreps page, Morgan put up 85 tackles, five (5) interceptions and nine (9) passes defended as a junior - earning him District 12-6A Second Team defensive back honors.
...like so many other Texas Tech targets, Morgan is a standout on the track. Per his athletic.net profile, Morgan set personal records this spring in the 110 meter hurdles (14.27) and the 300 meter hurdles (38.94).
How does it feel to be committed: "It feels great, I had a long recruiting process and it has definitely sunk in since my announcement. I feel like a commitment now, a Texas Tech Red Raider."
Why Texas Tech: "The coaching staff just being there since day one. Texas Tech was my first offer and they were the first coaching staff to believe in me. The coaches have been in touch with me nearly every day since my sophomore year and that had a lot to do with my decision.
"The Texas Tech program is really on the come up with Coach (Joey) McGuire, and it is effortless when we talk. On my official visit, I talked about life, how my family is doing, my hobbies outside of football and all sorts of other things. Being around the program several times, you get what you get from Coach McGuire every time. He brings the energy every day and it is crazy."
'Fit' in the TTU defense: "I have talked a lot with Coach (Tim) DeRuyter and Coach (Marcel) Yates about playing defensive back. They see me playing all over at corner, safety and nickel in their defense. The 4-2-5 is a great defense and something that I'm already familiar with from playing at Weiss. The coaches said that I could come into the program and compete for playing time as a true freshman."
Getting to know other 2024 commitments: "Yes, I have met a lot of guys on visits, but we have a text group and I have talked with some of the other commitments. Will (Hammond) and I will most likely be roomates, and if Micah (Hudson) commits then he will be our roomate too. We all live and play about 45 minutes to an hour away from one another, so we have all known each other for a while now."
Turning into a TTU recruiter now: "Yes, absolutely. Texas Tech is really on the come up. Coach McGuire, for him to be a high school coach and create a program at Cedar Hill, win championships and go onto coach in college to going 8-5 in his first season at Texas Tech - beating Oklahoma, Texas and Ole Miss in the bowl game is impressive. I don't know how to describe it, but Coach McGuire is unique and brings the same high-level energy every day."
Perception of Lubbock: "I love Lubbock, people always say it is in the middle of nowhere, but that is not my experience. There are a ton of people there, there is a lot to do and everything is all about Texas Tech. It is a great college town."
Major in college: "I'm still undecided. I might get into coaching, but I definitely want to do some modeling on the side as well."
Currently rated a 5.6 three-star prospect, Morgan is commitment No. 16 for the Red Raiders in the 2024 recruiting class.