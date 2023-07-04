The Texas Tech secondary is having a great holiday weekend with four (4) new verbal commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. One of the newest members of the Texas Tech 2024 class is Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss athlete Peyton 'Cai' Morgan.

What you need to know...

...Morgan announced his offer from the Red Raiders on November 27th, 2021

...the three-star standout lists 18 total offers, along with Texas Tech, schools that have offered include Arizona, Baylor, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.

...per his MaxPreps page, Morgan put up 85 tackles, five (5) interceptions and nine (9) passes defended as a junior - earning him District 12-6A Second Team defensive back honors.

...like so many other Texas Tech targets, Morgan is a standout on the track. Per his athletic.net profile, Morgan set personal records this spring in the 110 meter hurdles (14.27) and the 300 meter hurdles (38.94).

How does it feel to be committed: "It feels great, I had a long recruiting process and it has definitely sunk in since my announcement. I feel like a commitment now, a Texas Tech Red Raider."

Why Texas Tech: "The coaching staff just being there since day one. Texas Tech was my first offer and they were the first coaching staff to believe in me. The coaches have been in touch with me nearly every day since my sophomore year and that had a lot to do with my decision.

"The Texas Tech program is really on the come up with Coach (Joey) McGuire, and it is effortless when we talk. On my official visit, I talked about life, how my family is doing, my hobbies outside of football and all sorts of other things. Being around the program several times, you get what you get from Coach McGuire every time. He brings the energy every day and it is crazy."