Transfer linebacker Dimitri Moore reunites with Joey McGuire

On the day before Thanksgiving, the Texas Tech coaches were thankful for the transfer portal. The Red Raiders had themselves a two-commit day, and both were transfers. Earlier in the day reports surfaced that former Texas safety Tyler Owens was headed to Lubbock.

Later on in the day came even more good news, when Missouri State linebacker Dimitri Moore announced his decision to play his final season of college football in Lubbock.

What you need to know...

... Moore played his high school football at Cedar Hill under Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

... Moore signed with Vanderbilt out of high school as a part of the 2017 class. He redshirted his first season before playing a significant amount of snaps in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

... In three seasons as a Commodore, Moore was credited with 219 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team following the 2018 season.

... Prior to the 2021 season, Moore decided to leave Nashville and went to play for Bobby Petrino at Missouri State.

... Moore is the older brother of Cedar Hill defensive back and Texas Tech commit Jalon Peoples.

Relationship with Joey McGuire: "I've always been close with coach McGuire. It really started since middle school and even before that, my oldest brother Herman played for him and was on the state championship team back in 2006. My other older brother Richard, he was on the 2013 and 2014 teams with me that won state.

So really, even before I got to middle school we had a family relationship with him because he coached all of my brothers. I trusted him in high school and I trust that he'll be a good coach for me in college to finish out my college career."



