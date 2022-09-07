Last week, we started the series talking about a few former Red Raiders who left to different schools and today we take a look at their week one performances.
Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:
Colombi put up a solid performance in his debut with the Thundering Herd.
In the 55-3 win over Norfolk State, Colombi threw for 250 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
On Saturday, Colombi and the Thundering Herd will play Notre Dame in South Bend at 1:30 p.m.
Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:
After three seasons on the bench with the Red Raiders, McIvor led the Wildcats to a victory in his first collegiate start.
McIvor was 22-38 in his first start for 258 yards and two touchdowns enroute to a 28-14 win over Lamar.
The Wildcats will host Prairie View A&M this Saturday
Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:
Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies handedly defeated Central Connecticut State 28-3 on Saturday.
The former Red Raider recorded three total tackles and the game-sealing interception.
UConn will host Syracuse at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:
McNeil was slated as the backup quarterback ahead of Louisiana Tech’s season opener against Missouri but received playing time after new head coach Sonny Cumbie made the change to the quarterback near the end of the third quarter.
McNeil played well, recording 142 yards and two touchdowns while going 7-11 in the air.
McNeil’s play had some Bulldog fans clamoring for the quarterback to be the starter ahead of hosting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:
Drew once again saw limited action in the Cornhuskers 38-17 win over North Dakota.
He recorded one total tackle in the victory and will host Georgia Southern this weekend.
Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:
Mbanasor and the Bobcats suffered a 38-14 defeat at the hands of Nevada last Saturday.
He recorded two total tackles in the defeat and will get another look at Florida International this weekend.
Tazhawn Henry, KeSean Carter, & Alex Hogan-Houston:
These former Red Raiders will return to Lubbock this weekend after their triple overtime thriller against UTSA.
Henry is one of three running backs that got touches on Saturday, recording 25 rushing yards on 8 carries.
Carter caught 3 passes for 10 yards while Hogan recorded two solo tackles in the contest.
