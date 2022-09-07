Last week, we started the series talking about a few former Red Raiders who left to different schools and today we take a look at their week one performances. Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall: Colombi put up a solid performance in his debut with the Thundering Herd. In the 55-3 win over Norfolk State, Colombi threw for 250 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIHRoaXMgU29GbG8gY29ubmVjdGlvbiB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkuLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hjb2xvbWJpXzM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhjb2xvbWJpXzM8L2E+IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FtbWFnZUNvcmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBHYW1tYWdlQ29yZXk8L2E+IPCfjq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RoZUhlcmQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUaGVIZXJkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vclY2SHk0N29KdyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JWNkh5NDdv Snc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29hY2ggSGVucnkgQ29sb21iaSAoQENvYWNo Q29sb21iaSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENv bG9tYmkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjY1MTgxNzAzMjc4Njc0MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On Saturday, Colombi and the Thundering Herd will play Notre Dame in South Bend at 1:30 p.m. Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian: After three seasons on the bench with the Red Raiders, McIvor led the Wildcats to a victory in his first collegiate start. McIvor was 22-38 in his first start for 258 yards and two touchdowns enroute to a 28-14 win over Lamar.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NY0l2b3IgY29ubmVjdHMgd2l0aCBDYXRhbG9uIGZyb20gMzAgeWFy ZHMgb3V0LCBhbmQgd2UmIzM5O3JlIHRpZWQgdXAgaGVyZSBpbiB0aGUgc2Vj b25kLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhbm5lckNoZXZy b2xldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFubmVyQ2hldnJvbGV0PC9h PiBEcml2ZSBTdW1tYXJ5OiA4IHBsYXlzLCA3NSB5YXJkcywgMzoxNTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DaGFyYWN0ZXJEaXNj aXBsaW5lVG91Z2huZXNzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQ2hhcmFjdGVyRGlzY2lwbGluZVRvdWdobmVzczwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29XaWxkY2F0cz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvV2lsZGNhdHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FWDR5NWt5WFFvIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vRVg0eTVreVhRbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ1UgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBBQ1VGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BQ1VGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2NTUwNTEzOTg4ODI5NTkzNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Wildcats will host Prairie View A&M this Saturday Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn: Bouyer-Randle and the Huskies handedly defeated Central Connecticut State 28-3 on Saturday. The former Red Raider recorded three total tackles and the game-sealing interception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlRFUkNFUFRJT07igLzvuI/igLzvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb3V5ZXJSYW5kbGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEJvdXllclJhbmRsZTwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgcGljayB0byBzZWFsIHRo ZSBnYW1lIPCflLXwn5C64pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VQ29ubkZvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVUNvbm5Gb290YmFsbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBIdXNreSBSZXBvcnQgKEBUaGVIdXNreVJlcG9ydF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlSHVza3lSZXBvcnRfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2 MTQwMTU2NzUwNTMyNjExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UConn will host Syracuse at 6 p.m. Saturday. Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech: McNeil was slated as the backup quarterback ahead of Louisiana Tech’s season opener against Missouri but received playing time after new head coach Sonny Cumbie made the change to the quarterback near the end of the third quarter. McNeil played well, recording 142 yards and two touchdowns while going 7-11 in the air.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXJrZXIgTWNOZWlsIOKeoe+4jyBDeXJ1cyBBbGxlbiA2NCB5YXJk IFREISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnVs bGRvZ3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCdWxs ZG9nczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NNTEFPejJIaGwiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DTUxBT3oySGhsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IPCdl5nw nZei8J2Xn/Cdl5/wnZei8J2XqiBA8J2XmfCdl6fwnZeV8J2XsvCdl67wnZe/ 8J2XsfCdn7MgKEBGVEJlYXJkNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9GVEJlYXJkNy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2NTUzNjQyMTQwMTY2MTQ0MT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

McNeil’s play had some Bulldog fans clamoring for the quarterback to be the starter ahead of hosting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PayBQYXJrZXIgTWNOZWlsIGhhcyB0byBiZSBRQjEgZ29pbmcgZm9y d2FyZC48YnI+PGJyPkN5cnVzIEFsbGVuIGxvb2tzIGxpa2UgYSB3ZWFwb24g 8J+RgDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhbm5lciBTcGVhcm1hbiAoQHRhbm5lcnNwZWFy bWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rhbm5lcnNwZWFy bWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY1NTQ1OTg4NzAxNTM2MjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska: Drew once again saw limited action in the Cornhuskers 38-17 win over North Dakota. He recorded one total tackle in the victory and will host Georgia Southern this weekend. Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State: Mbanasor and the Bobcats suffered a 38-14 defeat at the hands of Nevada last Saturday. He recorded two total tackles in the defeat and will get another look at Florida International this weekend. Tazhawn Henry, KeSean Carter, & Alex Hogan-Houston: These former Red Raiders will return to Lubbock this weekend after their triple overtime thriller against UTSA. Henry is one of three running backs that got touches on Saturday, recording 25 rushing yards on 8 carries. Carter caught 3 passes for 10 yards while Hogan recorded two solo tackles in the contest.