Tracking Former Red Raiders: Colombi upsets Notre Dame in South Bend
Over the weekend, a few Red Raiders came up with big wins including a big upset from Henry Colombi and Marshall over Notre Dame in South Bend.
Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:
Colombi and his Thundering Herd travelled to South Bend to take on Notre Dame and left with a 26-21 upset victory.
Colombi was helped by a strong defensive performance and a quality rushing game from Khalan Laborn who carried the ball 31 times for 163 yards and a touchdown.
During the game, Colombi threw for a touchdown while going 16 of 21 for 145 yards.
Marshall was the 26th team in the AP Poll this week and they will travel to Bowling Green this Saturday.
Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:
McIvor struggled with turnovers in the Wildcats 21-13 victory over Prairie View A&M with three interceptions but threw for two touchdowns enroute to victory.
McIvor showed off his arm and connected with his leading receiver Tristan Golightly.
ACU will travel to Missouri for an early kickoff this morning.
Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:
Bouyer-Randle and UConn got blown out by Syracuse at home on Saturday 48-14. He made 8 total tackles in the loss.
UConn will travel to the Big House and #4 Michigan this weekend.
Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:
After McNeil’s excellent performance in relief last week, he took over as the starter against SFA this week throwing for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-17 win over the Lumberjacks.
McNeil and the Bulldogs will face Clemson this weekend in their last non-conference game.
Devin Drew-DL-Nebraska:
Drew will have a new head coach this weekend after the announcement from Nebraska that Scott Frost was let go from the program.
During the loss that sealed Frost’s fate, Drew didn’t record a statistic in extremely limited playing time. Perhaps under the new regime, Drew will have an expanded opportunity.
Nelson Mbanasor-DL-Texas State:
Texas State got their first win of the season over FIU over the weekend 41-12.
Mbanasor recorded four total tackles in the winning effort and the Bobcats will play in Waco against Baylor this weekend.
