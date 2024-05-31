Texas Tech is still looking for their 2025 running back commit, with one of the top targets hailing from Far West Texas.

El Paso (TX) Del Valle's Shelton "Manny" Fuller picked up his offer from the Red Raiders in May 2023 and he has remained a priority for the staff since.

With visit season upon us, Fuller plans to be in the 806 in mid-June for his official visit to Texas Tech. He also plans on seeing several other programs, both regionally and nationally.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Fuller this week to discuss the latest on Texas Tech, other programs standing out, his decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Fuller holds 13 total offers to date, and he has either visited or plans on visiting BYU, Houston, Oregon State, UTSA and Utah in June in addition to Texas Tech.

... As a junior Fuller carried 57 times for 713 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He added 6 receptions for 101 receiving yards, and another 158 punt return yards. Defensively Fuller chipped in with 20 tackles, 2 TFL's and 2 interceptions.

... Fuller was the Week 5 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week after rushing for 331 yards in a win over El Paso Chapin

... Following his junior season Fuller was named 1st Team Utility on the 5A Div 1 All District Team

Overall recruitment: "I would say so far I'm loving it. I love going to different places and seeing what they have to offer. I definitely love going with my family and them being able to experience it with me. That's the thing I mostly love about it."