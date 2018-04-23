NFL Draft week is finally here, and a few Red Raiders will be waiting for their names to be called throughout the weekend. One is wide receiver Keke Coutee. The Lufkin native decided to forgo his senior season and enter the draft after catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns his junior year. Coutee finished fourth in the FBS in receiving yards and was named First Team All-Big 12. During his three years at Texas Tech, Coutee has put together some spectacular performances. Before moving forward to the receiver's pro career, let's take a look back at Coutee's five greatest games as a Red Raider.

5. October 22, 2016 vs. Oklahoma

texastech.com

Entering a primetime match-up against the Sooners at 3-3, the Red Raiders needed some big plays from their receiving corp to keep pace with Oklahoma's high-flying offense. Trailing 59-45 in the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit Coutee on a 56-yard touchdown pass to narrow the gap and keep Tech within striking distance. Coutee delivered one of the best performances of his young career by catching 10 passes for 172 yards, averaging 17.2 yards per catch, and scoring one touchdown. While the Red Raiders fell 66-59, Coutee was beginning to establish himself as the team's best receiver.

4. Birmingham Bowl vs. South Florida

In what turned out to be his final college game, Coutee went out with a bang. Facing a talented USF team, the Red Raiders needed their All-Big 12 playmaker to deliver, and he did. Coutee would finish with 11 catches for 187 yards while averaging 17 yards per catch in addition to one touchdown. While Tech fell 38-34 in the final minute, Coutee continued to prove he was one of the best receivers in the country all the way to the end.

4 catches, 71 yards and this TD already for Keke in the first quarter. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/sNCxPqyyuR — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 23, 2017

3. November 24, 2017 vs. Texas

texastech.com

Needing a win to keep their season alive, Texas Tech faced rival Texas during Thanksgiving weekend. Coutee provided some offensive spark in the opening quarter with 104 yards receiving, 75 coming on the team's first scoring drive. While this would be his third straight game of not having a touchdown reception, Coutee finished with over 150 yards receiving for the fourth time in 2017. His biggest play of the game came on a 52-yard catch from Shimonek to set up a touchdown to T.J. Vasher. A touchdown catch by Cameron Batson put Tech on top and they held on for a 27-23 win. After the game, Coutee was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

2. November 4, 2017 vs. Kansas State

After three consecutive losses, Tech was looking to get back on track this week against the Wildcats. With the offense in a slump over the last few weeks, the team turned to Coutee, who once again answered the bell. Trailing 17-7 midway through the second quarter, Nic Shimonek called Coutee's number twice to put the Red Raiders back on top. The Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 34-yard one to give Tech their first lead in the third quarter.

Air it out young fella pic.twitter.com/TfoFaI7qmt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2017

Nic drops it in the bucket, and Keke provides the footwork. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Uf4wgjMBO3 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 4, 2017

While the Red Raiders lost 42-35 in overtime, Coutee delivered one of his best performances of the year. He tied his season-high in receptions with 12 and finished with 189 yards along with two touchdowns.

1. November 25, 2016 vs. Baylor