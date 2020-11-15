Three up, three down: Baylor
Texas Tech improved to 3-5 on the season with a 24-23 win vs Baylor. Baylor controlled most of the game but a 12-0 Tech run in the 4th quarter was enough to pull out the home win.Today, we recap th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news