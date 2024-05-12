2026 Allen High School cornerback Kai Wheaton was one of many prospects who competed in the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas on April 28. The three-star cornerback was in Lubbock on March 23 to watch a Texas Tech Red Raider spring practice. RedRaiderSports caught up with Wheaton to get his thoughts on Texas Tech and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Texas Tech offered him on January 23, 2024.

...He is rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit.

...He has offers from North Alabama, Oregon State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, California, and Houston.

...He visited Oregon State on 4/20 for their spring game.

...Per his MaxPreps page, he finished with 15 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 2 passes defended in 10 games played for the Eagles last season.

What he was trying to accomplish at the Rivals camp?

"Here at the camp, I wanted to show that I can compete with the best because I know I am right up there with them."

Recruitment:

"Recruiting-wise, I have six offers. The most recent offers are from Houston, California, and Texas Tech."