Three-star corner Kai Wheaton discusses Texas Tech, recruitment
2026 Allen High School cornerback Kai Wheaton was one of many prospects who competed in the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas on April 28. The three-star cornerback was in Lubbock on March 23 to watch a Texas Tech Red Raider spring practice. RedRaiderSports caught up with Wheaton to get his thoughts on Texas Tech and his recruitment.
What you need to know...
...Texas Tech offered him on January 23, 2024.
...He is rated as a 5.5, three-star recruit.
...He has offers from North Alabama, Oregon State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, California, and Houston.
...He visited Oregon State on 4/20 for their spring game.
...Per his MaxPreps page, he finished with 15 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 2 passes defended in 10 games played for the Eagles last season.
What he was trying to accomplish at the Rivals camp?
"Here at the camp, I wanted to show that I can compete with the best because I know I am right up there with them."
Recruitment:
"Recruiting-wise, I have six offers. The most recent offers are from Houston, California, and Texas Tech."
Visit to Lubbock in March:
"What stood out to me on my visit to Texas Tech was how cool the coaches were. I also liked the defensive schemes and everything they ran. I can see myself there as a place to go. The coaches that I talked to were head coach Joey McGuire and defensive coordinator Coach Tim DeRuyter, and I enjoyed both of them. Coach McGuire is close to my coach at Allen, so I feel we have a connection. I like him as a person, and he is cool."
Other visits:
"I went to Oregon State (my second offer) last weekend. I liked it, and the visit was nice. I liked all of the facilities there, and I got to watch the spring game. I also liked what they ran on defense."
Decision time:
"One of the things I'm going to look at is the defense they run, the system, and how much they actually want me. I am being recruited mostly as a cornerback, but I can also play and get in the slot."
The off-season:
"The off-season is going well, and we are in spring football right now, so I'm just working."