Welcome to this week's edition of The Two-4-Tuesday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are a little over three weeks before they begin spring practice on March 19. As we wait for that, there is always something happening with recruiting. Let's take a look at this week's two recruits I caught up with to discuss their offer from the Red Raider's and their recruitment.

Dylan Singleton. Defensive tackle, Loreauville, Louisiana. (Loreauville High School). Not ranked by Rivals.

Loreauville (LA) High School defensive tackle Dylan Singleton picked up an offer from Texas Tech on February 23. The offer was his second, as he already holds one from Louisiana Tech.

How is the recruiting process going for you?

"The recruitment process is going fairly well. I was very shocked and excited when I got the offer from Texas Tech."

Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech?

"I was very shocked and excited when I got the offer from Texas Tech."

What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?

"I'm loving the program right now."

What is your favorite sports team, and why?

"My favorite sports team is LSU. That is because I basically grew up watching them with my family."