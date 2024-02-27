Welcome to this week's edition of The Two-4-Tuesday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are a little over three weeks before they begin spring practice on March 19. As we wait for that, there is always something happening with recruiting. Let's take a look at this week's two recruits I caught up with to discuss their offer from the Red Raider's and their recruitment.
Red Raider targets
Dylan Singleton. Defensive tackle, Loreauville, Louisiana. (Loreauville High School). Not ranked by Rivals.
Loreauville (LA) High School defensive tackle Dylan Singleton picked up an offer from Texas Tech on February 23. The offer was his second, as he already holds one from Louisiana Tech.
How is the recruiting process going for you?
"The recruitment process is going fairly well. I was very shocked and excited when I got the offer from Texas Tech."
Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech?
"I was very shocked and excited when I got the offer from Texas Tech."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"I'm loving the program right now."
What is your favorite sports team, and why?
"My favorite sports team is LSU. That is because I basically grew up watching them with my family."
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov
L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A
amtidGpjXzUzPC9hPiwgSSBhbSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgbXkgc2Vj
b25kIG9mZmVyIHRvIHBsYXkgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy
LmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNU
ZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh
Zy9BR1RHP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUdU
RzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXJyeU1hcnRp
bkxIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGVycnlNYXJ0aW5MSFM8L2E+
IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BUVYzTU9DZE93Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vQVFWM01PQ2RPdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEeWxhbiBTaW5nbGV0
b24gKEBEeWxhbl9TbG5nbGV0b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vRHlsYW5fU2xuZ2xldG9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxMDkwODQ5NTMyNzY0
NDcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDI0PC9h
PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh
dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi
Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Cameron Christian. 2026 defensive tackle, Kilgore, Texas. (Kilgore High School). Not ranked by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered 2026 Kilgore (TX) High School defensive tackle Cameron Christian on February 23. The offer was his second, as he also has one from North Texas.
How is the recruiting process going for you?
"The recruiting process feels slow, but I just have to trust that process and keep going."
Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech?
"When I got the offer from Texas Tech, it brought a lot of joy to me and my family! It was a good experience."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"I think Tech is a great school that gets a lot of East Texas talent."
What is your favorite sports team, and why?
"My favorite sports team is the Dallas Cowboys because that's the team that I grew up watching."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