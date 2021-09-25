The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Texas
The Turning Points
The fourth-and-four touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Bijan Robinson:
Going into the game, the key matchup on paper was the Longhorn running game vs the Red Raiders rush defense. The method of attack from the Texas offense on the opening drive was the complete opposite. Robinson was held in check (3 attempts for 8 yards), but Casey Thompson was dialed in throwing the football, going 5-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Longhorns converted two third-down attempts on the drive before the Tech defense finally held to force a fourth down. On fourth-and-four Thompson hit Robinson on a screen pass, and we got to see right away why Keith Patterson mentioned this week that they wanted to avoid one-on-one tackles with the star running back. Robinson was able to juke right past Reggie Pearson and coasted up the field 38 yards for a touchdown. This drive seemed to set the tone for the Texas offense, scoring touchdowns on all five of their offensive possessions in the first half.
The Longhorns neutral zone infraction on the punt block touchdown:
On the Red Raiders second drive of the game, facing a 14-0 deficit, Tech attempted to run a draw on third-and-six and lost a yard, forcing them to punt instead of going for it. The Longhorns blocked the punt and returned it for a touchdown but was called back on an offsides penalty. The special team’s touchdown would have buried Tech in an early 21-0 hole but instead the penalty gave Tech a short fourth-and-two attempt. Tech brought the offense back on the field and was able to convert the fourth down attempt on a seven-yard catch by tight end Mason Tharp. Texas Tech was able to finish off the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run from Tyler Shough. The touchdown run cut the Longhorn lead in half (14-7) and seemed to give life, if only for a moment, to the Red Raiders.
The Tyler Shough interception return for a touchdown:
The Red Raiders were trailing (21-7) when they took over for their third offensive possession of the day. This drive was critical to keep up pace with the Longhorn offense. With the defense struggling, it felt like Tech’s only chance today was if they could score on every offensive possession for the remainder of the game. On the second play of the drive, Texas cornerback Josh Thompson jumped the Shough pass intended for Erik Ezukanma and returned it 28-yards for the touchdown. The pick six gave Texas a 28-7 lead and was part of a 21-0 scoring run for the Longhorns in the second quarter, ultimately putting the Red Raiders away early on in this contest. Shough never returned to the game after suffering an apparent shoulder injury on his touchdown run just two plays before.