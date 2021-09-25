The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Texas

The Turning Points

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DQVNFWSBUTyBCSUpBTi4gVEQsIFRleGFzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vNHlWZWtBWUpzOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzR5VmVrQVlK czg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdGluIFdlbGxzIChAanVzdGlud2VsbHMy NDI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p1c3RpbndlbGxz MjQyNC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTc5ODUwMzEzOTg0NDA5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The fourth-and-four touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Bijan Robinson:

Going into the game, the key matchup on paper was the Longhorn running game vs the Red Raiders rush defense. The method of attack from the Texas offense on the opening drive was the complete opposite. Robinson was held in check (3 attempts for 8 yards), but Casey Thompson was dialed in throwing the football, going 5-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Longhorns converted two third-down attempts on the drive before the Tech defense finally held to force a fourth down. On fourth-and-four Thompson hit Robinson on a screen pass, and we got to see right away why Keith Patterson mentioned this week that they wanted to avoid one-on-one tackles with the star running back. Robinson was able to juke right past Reggie Pearson and coasted up the field 38 yards for a touchdown. This drive seemed to set the tone for the Texas offense, scoring touchdowns on all five of their offensive possessions in the first half.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIGFub3RoZXIgbG9vayBhdCB0aGF0IFR5bGVyIFNo b3VnaCBydXNoaW5nIHRvdWNoZG93biBpbiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIHF1YXJ0ZXIs IGFuZCBhcyBtYW55IHBvaW50ZWQgb3V0IHlvdSBjYW4gc2VlIGhpbSBncmFi IGhpcyBsZWZ0IHNob3VsZGVyLjxicj48YnI+QW5kIHRoZW4gaGUgd291bGQg bGVhdmUgdGhlIGZpZWxkIGEgZmV3IG1pbnV0ZXMgbGF0ZXIgYWZ0ZXIgdGhy b3dpbmcgYSBwaWNrIHNpeC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lYcnNT RHYzazUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JWHJzU0R2M2s1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEVyaWMgS2VsbHkgKEBFcmljS2VsbHlUVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FcmljS2VsbHlUVi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTgyNTg2Mjc2 MDk0MzYxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Longhorns neutral zone infraction on the punt block touchdown:

On the Red Raiders second drive of the game, facing a 14-0 deficit, Tech attempted to run a draw on third-and-six and lost a yard, forcing them to punt instead of going for it. The Longhorns blocked the punt and returned it for a touchdown but was called back on an offsides penalty. The special team’s touchdown would have buried Tech in an early 21-0 hole but instead the penalty gave Tech a short fourth-and-two attempt. Tech brought the offense back on the field and was able to convert the fourth down attempt on a seven-yard catch by tight end Mason Tharp. Texas Tech was able to finish off the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run from Tyler Shough. The touchdown run cut the Longhorn lead in half (14-7) and seemed to give life, if only for a moment, to the Red Raiders.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KT1NIIFRIT01QU09OIFBJQ0stU0lYLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvYkVBU1R0ZXhhcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2JFQVNUdGV4YXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mZUVGT3BxTlVNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmVF Rk9wcU5VTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0aW4gV2VsbHMgKEBqdXN0aW53 ZWxsczI0MjQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vanVzdGlu d2VsbHMyNDI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxODExMDUxNjUwMDkzMDYxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Tyler Shough interception return for a touchdown: