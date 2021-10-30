The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Kaylon Geiger recovering his own fumble on the kickoff return:

On their second possession of the game, the Oklahoma offense moved the ball 95-yards on seven plays. On a second-and-9 attempt, Caleb Williams made a great move to avoid the rush and passed it to a wide-open Mario Williams for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off the drive and take the early lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Kaylon Geiger would fumble the ball on the return but was somehow able recover his own fumble. Already down early on in the game, a fumble recovery by the Sooners there could have been detrimental to the Red Raiders early in the contest. Instead, Texas Tech proceeded to put together an eight play, 83-yard scoring drive, that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Henry Colombi to Erik Ezukanma. The score would tie the game 7-7 at the 2:31 mark in the first quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Fc2NhcGUgdGhlIHByZXNzdXJlLCBmaXJlIHRoZSBzdHJpa2Ug8J+O ryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NBTEVCY3N3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQUxFQmNzdzwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT1VETkE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPVUROQTwvYT4gfCDwn5O6IEFCQyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNlZ4R01NY1huTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZW eEdNTWNYbkw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2tsYWhvbWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBP VV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9G b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDUzODgyMTg4Njg4OTk4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3NzZWQgJiMzOTtlbSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9lcmlrZXp1a2FubWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVy aWtlenVrYW5tYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FLVVpEd0Vl dGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BS1VaRHdFZXRiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDU0 MjIzODA4ODc4NTkyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMw LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Marvin Mims touchdown reception following the Red Raider touchdown:

Football is a game of momentum, and Texas Tech was able to hold that momentum for only a brief period. Just three plays after the Ezukanma score, Caleb Williams connected with Marvin Mims for a 67-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown gave the Sooners a 14-7 lead to end the first quarter and would swing the momentum back to Oklahoma, as they would go on to score 21 unanswered points and take a 28-7 lead into the half.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyDinqHvuI8gTWFydmluIE1pbXMgZm9yIHRo ZSBPVSB0b3VjaGRvd24hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Cb29tZXJTb29uZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb29tZXJTb29uZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ZNHVsUFNXRkFvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWTR1bFBTV0ZBbzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYWlkIGZvciBQbGF5IENvbGxlZ2UgU3BvcnRzIEhv dXIgKEBQYWlkRm9yUGxheSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QYWlkRm9yUGxheS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDU0MzU0NDAwMjIyMDAzOT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The fourth-and-2 interception by the Sooner defense:

Oklahoma started off the third quarter with an 11-play, 39-yard drive and was able to convert on a 53-yard field goal attempt from kicker Gabe Brkic. Down 31-7, the Red Raiders got the ball back in a crucial, must-score situation. Facing a fourth-and-2 on the Texas Tech 43-yardline, Donovan Smith’s pass attempt went through the hands of Loic Fouonji and was intercepted by Sooner safety Justin Broiles. The Oklahoma defense failed to pick up Tahj Brooks out of the backfield on the attempt, and Smith just missed a potential big-play opportunity that could have kept the Red Raiders in the game. On the first play following the interception, Williams would connect with Mims for his 5th touchdown pass of the game, hitting the receiver for a 43-yard score. The touchdown would give the Sooners a 38-7 lead and all but erased Texas Tech’s chances of making a comeback in this game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0aW4gQnJvaWxlcyBpbiB0aGUgcmlnaHQgcGxhY2UgYXQgdGhl IHJpZ2h0IHRpbWUgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9TcGVlZEQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNTcGVlZEQ8L2E+IGdldHMgYSA0dGggZG93biBzdG9wLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYVZrTlBLYVZ5UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FW a05QS2FWeVM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU29vbmVyIEdyaWRpcm9uIChAc29v bmVyZ3JpZGlyb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc29v bmVyZ3JpZGlyb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTQ1NjYxODA1NzI4NzY4MDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK