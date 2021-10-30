The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Kaylon Geiger recovering his own fumble on the kickoff
return:
On their second possession of the game, the Oklahoma offense moved the ball 95-yards on seven plays. On a second-and-9 attempt, Caleb Williams made a great move to avoid the rush and passed it to a wide-open Mario Williams for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off the drive and take the early lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Kaylon Geiger would fumble the ball on the return but was somehow able recover his own fumble. Already down early on in the game, a fumble recovery by the Sooners there could have been detrimental to the Red Raiders early in the contest. Instead, Texas Tech proceeded to put together an eight play, 83-yard scoring drive, that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Henry Colombi to Erik Ezukanma. The score would tie the game 7-7 at the 2:31 mark in the first quarter.
Marvin Mims touchdown reception following the Red
Raider touchdown:
Football is a game of momentum, and Texas Tech was able to hold that momentum for only a brief period. Just three plays after the Ezukanma score, Caleb Williams connected with Marvin Mims for a 67-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown gave the Sooners a 14-7 lead to end the first quarter and would swing the momentum back to Oklahoma, as they would go on to score 21 unanswered points and take a 28-7 lead into the half.
The fourth-and-2 interception by the Sooner defense:
Oklahoma started off the third quarter with an 11-play, 39-yard drive and was able to convert on a 53-yard field goal attempt from kicker Gabe Brkic. Down 31-7, the Red Raiders got the ball back in a crucial, must-score situation. Facing a fourth-and-2 on the Texas Tech 43-yardline, Donovan Smith’s pass attempt went through the hands of Loic Fouonji and was intercepted by Sooner safety Justin Broiles. The Oklahoma defense failed to pick up Tahj Brooks out of the backfield on the attempt, and Smith just missed a potential big-play opportunity that could have kept the Red Raiders in the game. On the first play following the interception, Williams would connect with Mims for his 5th touchdown pass of the game, hitting the receiver for a 43-yard score. The touchdown would give the Sooners a 38-7 lead and all but erased Texas Tech’s chances of making a comeback in this game.