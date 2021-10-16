The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zIHdpdGggdGhlIGtlZXBlciBmb3IgNiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oY29sb21iaV8zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBoY29sb21iaV8zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVjFv WTVWQTNQOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Yxb1k1VkEzUDk8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBGb290YmFsbCAoQFRleGFzVGVjaEZCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQ5NDY5MjY3OTA5NDI3MjAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMTYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The opening drives for the Texas Tech offense and defense:

The Red Raiders got on the scoreboard in a hurry, taking the opening drive of the game 75-yards on 10 plays, capped by Henry Colombi’s 1-yard touchdown run on a well-executed fake. Colombi was 2-of-2 passing for 36 yards and Texas Tech rushed for 39 yards on eight carries on one of the more balanced scoring marches this season. SaRodorick Thompson (23 rushing yards) and Myles Price (22 total yards) both got off to hot starts on the opening possession and carried that forward.

The Kansas offense had its most successful drive in the first half on the opening possession. The Jayhawks put together an 11-play, 45-yard drive and drove to the Tech 32-yard-line. Eric Monroe made a solid play on a pass from quarterback Jason Bean but couldn’t quite hang on to it for the interception. The Red Raider defense came away with a stop on third-and-13 and the drive ended with Jacob Borcila’s missed 47-yard field goal. From that point forward, the Texas Tech defense stiffened up and allowed only 22 yards over the next four possessions and held Kansas scoreless in the first half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7bGwgdGFrZSB0aGF0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhZHJpb25UP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBE YWRyaW9uVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RMQ2hwc3MxVGEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UTENocHNzMVRhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRl eGFzIFRlY2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTQ3ODI1 OTQ1NzAyNDAwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson's interception:

The Red Raiders were in the midst of a seven-play, 29-yard drive when Colombi threw a deep pass intended for Dalton Rigdon but was intercepted by Jayhawk cornerback Kenny Logan Jr. With the score still 7-0, the takeaway was an opportunity for Kansas to make something happen on offense and seize some momentum. Instead, on the first play of the second quarter, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson capitalized on an errant pass from KU quarterback Jason Bean on third down and came away with an interception to get the ball right back for Tech. The Red Raiders drove 31 yards down to the Kansas 10-yard-line and got a Jonathan Garibay 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0. Texas Tech grabbed momentum from there and scored another two touchdowns in the quarter on the way to a 24-0 halftime lead. Taylor-Demerson added another two pass breakups to buoy a nice day by the secondary.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Wb2x1bWUgdXAgb24gdGhpcyBvbmUg8J+Uijxicj48YnI+R2V0IHlv dSBhIFFCIHRoYXQgbGF5cyB0aGUgbHVtYmVyIGxpa2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbWl0dHlKYXducz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AU21pdHR5SmF3bnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94 TTlMR1B3VDFuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veE05TEdQd1QxbjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIvc3RhdHVz LzE0NDk0OTkwMDk1MzA0MDA3Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Donovan Smith's rushing touchdown: