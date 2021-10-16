The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Kansas
The opening drives for the Texas Tech offense and defense:
The Red Raiders got on the scoreboard in a hurry, taking the opening drive of the game 75-yards on 10 plays, capped by Henry Colombi’s 1-yard touchdown run on a well-executed fake. Colombi was 2-of-2 passing for 36 yards and Texas Tech rushed for 39 yards on eight carries on one of the more balanced scoring marches this season. SaRodorick Thompson (23 rushing yards) and Myles Price (22 total yards) both got off to hot starts on the opening possession and carried that forward.
The Kansas offense had its most successful drive in the first half on the opening possession. The Jayhawks put together an 11-play, 45-yard drive and drove to the Tech 32-yard-line. Eric Monroe made a solid play on a pass from quarterback Jason Bean but couldn’t quite hang on to it for the interception. The Red Raider defense came away with a stop on third-and-13 and the drive ended with Jacob Borcila’s missed 47-yard field goal. From that point forward, the Texas Tech defense stiffened up and allowed only 22 yards over the next four possessions and held Kansas scoreless in the first half.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson's interception:
The Red Raiders were in the midst of a seven-play, 29-yard drive when Colombi threw a deep pass intended for Dalton Rigdon but was intercepted by Jayhawk cornerback Kenny Logan Jr. With the score still 7-0, the takeaway was an opportunity for Kansas to make something happen on offense and seize some momentum. Instead, on the first play of the second quarter, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson capitalized on an errant pass from KU quarterback Jason Bean on third down and came away with an interception to get the ball right back for Tech. The Red Raiders drove 31 yards down to the Kansas 10-yard-line and got a Jonathan Garibay 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0. Texas Tech grabbed momentum from there and scored another two touchdowns in the quarter on the way to a 24-0 halftime lead. Taylor-Demerson added another two pass breakups to buoy a nice day by the secondary.
Donovan Smith's rushing touchdown:
Any team facing a 24-point deficit at halftime knows how important it is to capitalize on every offensive possession in the second half, and with Kansas getting the ball to start the third quarter it had to feel like now-or-never for the Jayhawks. KU took the ball 31 yards on eight plays down to the Tech 44 before the opening drive of the third quarter stalled out. The punt pinned the Red Raiders at their own 8-yard line, but the offense marched the ball 92 yards in 11 plays, led by Thompson, who broke off a 20-yard run, and tight end Mason Tharp, who hauled in a 25-yard catch. Those two chunk plays set up Donovan Smith’s bruising 5-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 31-0, and with the Jayhawks showing very little life, felt like an early nail in their coffin.