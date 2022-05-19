The Summer Report presented by Open Door Financial Advisors

Let's just get everyone caught up on what's just happening around Texas Tech this past week or so. Consider this just a place where someone can at least know whats's going on. AKA this one will be brief. Not much has happened of much significance but we'll discuss.

... The NCAA has made the decision to lift signing class caps. So this translates to teams can sign however many scholarship players they want up until the 85 cap mark. Previously this was set at 25. The second change is the clearing of divisions within the conferences. The PAC 12 didn't hesitate to make the change in their conference by declaring this year's championship game to be played by the two schools with the highest winning percentage in the conference.

... Bryson Williams of Red Raider men's basketball was one of the handful of players participating in the G-League Elite Camp to receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine in the Chicago.

... Texas Tech baseball will grab at least a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season with a sweep of Oklahoma beginning on Thursday through Saturday.

... Texas Tech track moved up in the rankings this week. The women are sitting at No. 3 in the nation while the men are at No. 7. Texas Tech hosted the Big 12 outdoor championships this past weekend. The women finished in second place with the men finishing in third. The women scored 162 points during the meet, the most they have finished with in a Big 12 outdoor meet.

... Texas Tech men's golf advanced out of the New Haven Regional on Wednesday at the Yale Golf Club to make it to its 14th NCAA Championship in program history. The Red Raiders shot 16-under-par and tied for third to advance. The NCAA Championship will be played May 27–June 1 at the Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.