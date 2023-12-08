Red Raider head coach Joey McGuire (Chase Seabolt)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6) are going bowling for the third straight season. They will play the California Golden Bears (6-6) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on December 16. But before getting there, we must navigate through the transfer portal, which began on December 4. However, before we get there, let's look at what is happening with Red Raider recruiting, as some recruits will be in town for official visits this weekend.

Texas Tech commits

Alex Lines. Tight end, Garden City Community College. 5.5 three-star TE. The Red Raiders picked up a commitment from Garden City C.C. tight end Alex Lines on Monday, December 4. He was in Lubbock for an official visit over the weekend and chose TTU over offers from Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, Louisiana Monroe, and UMass. Lines was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of Higley high school in Gilbert, AZ. This season, he had 31 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech targets

Daivion Carter, junior offensive lineman, University of Memphis. 5.8 four-star OL, and #7 nationally in Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings. Former Memphis Tiger offensive lineman Davion Carter will be in Lubbock this weekend for an official visit with the Red Raiders after picking up an offer from Texas Tech on December 4. He also has offers from Boston College and Michigan State. Carter appeared in all 12 games for the Tigers this season.

Jalin Conyers, junior tight end, Arizona State. 5.6 three-star TE, and #94 nationally in Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings. Former Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers will be in the 806 for his official visit. He also has official visits scheduled with Georgia, Oklahoma, and Utah. In 11 games this season, Conyers had 30 receptions for 362 yards, added 22 carries for 113 yards, and a touchdown for the Sun Devils.

Montavious Cunningham, sophomore offensive tackle, Georgia State. Not ranked by Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings. Former Georgia State offensive tackle Montavious Cunningham will also be here this weekend. He has offers from Charlotte and Virginia Tech. Cunningham was rated as a 5.5 three-star OT out of high school. He appeared in 11 games for the Panthers this season.

Kisean Johnson, sophomore wide receiver, Alabama State. Not ranked in Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings. The Red Raiders offered former Alabama State wide receiver Kisean Johnson on December 6, and he is scheduled to be here for an official on December 10. He also has offers from Bethune Cookman, Morgan State, Northern Illinois, South Alabama, Southern Miss, and UAB. This season, he finished with 61 receptions for 829 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hornets.

Dymere Miller, senior wide receiver, Monmouth. 5.7 three-star and #64 nationally in Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings. The Red Raiders offered Monmouth wide receiver Dymere Miller on December 4 and he will be in town this weekend as well. He has offers from Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and UAB. This season, he finished with 90 receptions for 1293 yards and nine touchdowns and added four carries for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks.