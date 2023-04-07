Welcome to this week's edition of the Recruiting Six Pack. There is always news when it comes to college football recruiting. Commitments, visits, and spring practice are all going on right now. With that said, let's look at what's happening.

Texas Tech Targets

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Jonah-Ajonye is rated as a 5.8 four-star strongside defensive end from Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge HS. He is the #221 national prospect, the #15 SDE, and the #41 player in Texas. He has 26 offers, including Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC. However, the Red Raiders and the Sooners will receive official visits from him in June. He will visit Lubbock on June 9-11 and then be in Norman the following weekend. The Red Raiders and Sooners should be the favorites right now but keep an eye on the Ducks here.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBleHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9m ZmVyIGZyb20gVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IEBDb2FjaFJvYjA5IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2FrcmlkZ2VmYj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab2FrcmlkZ2VmYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQm5hbmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbmFuY2VUVFU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qOHE3b0FTdUFmIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vajhxN29BU3VBZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NlcGggSm9u YWgtQWpvbnllIPCfh7Pwn4esIChASm9zZXBoQWpvbnllKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvc2VwaEFqb255ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NTA3 NzU5OTMxOTI1Mjk5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI2 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Terry Bussey. Bussey is rated as a 5.8 four-star athlete from Timpson (TX). He is the #188 national prospect, the #14 athlete, and the #38 player in Texas. He is a well-sought-after prospect with 27 offers that could play either offense or defense. Those offers include Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. However, he is scheduled to visit Alabama and Tennessee next weekend. He is currently playing baseball and competing in track and has said he is in no rush to make a decision. His recruitment will be one to keep an eye on.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEJsZXNzZWQgYW5kIGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9t IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eSDwn5S04pqr77iP4pqq77iPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2prYnRqY181Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamtidGpj XzUzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv V3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dy ZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ieWoxa05UVHBlIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlqMWtOVFRwZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXJy eSBCdXNzZXkgKEBUZXJyeWJ1c3NleTEyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RlcnJ5YnVzc2V5MTIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDI0MjAxMjg2OTIw NjAxNjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ellis Davis. Davis is rated as a 5.7 three-star offensive tackle from Prosper (TX.) He is the #57 ranked OT in the class and holds 19 offers, including BYU, Houston, Northwestern, Penn State, Stanford, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech. Davis was in Lubbock last weekend for another visit, which was his fourth with the Red Raiders. They already have two offensive line commits in, Holton Hendrix and Kasen Long, who are local products. Adding him would bolster a Red Raiders class that currently ranks #17 overall. The Red Raiders are the favorites here.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BaW7igJl0IG5vdGhpbiBidXQgYSB0b3J0aWxsYSBmYWN0b3J5IGFu ZCBzb21lIHR1bWJsZXdlZWRzLiBTZWUgeeKAmWFsbCBhZ2FpbiBpbiBKdW5l IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0Vt P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RUVT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RUVTwvYT4g8J+M tfCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dWbzBCOUphalAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93Vm8wQjlKYWpQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsbGlzIERh dmlzIChARWxsaXNEYXYxcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FbGxpc0RhdjFzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyMzM3NjMxNDA0MDExNTIwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Big 12 Targets

Aeryn Hampton. Hampton is rated as a 5.9 four-star athlete from Carthage (TX). He is the #114 ranked national prospect, the #7 ATH, and the #18 player in Texas, holding 19 offers. Those include Alabama, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and UTSA. Hampton may already have an idea of where he is leaning as he has already scheduled three official visits. First, he will visit the Roadrunners in San Antonio on April 14. Then, on June 16, he will go to Austin to visit the Texas Longhorns before finishing up in Tuscaloosa for a visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns are the leaders for him right now. Texas High School Recruits

Deuce Adams. Adams committed to the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. He is rated a 5.7 three-star pro-style quarterback from New Braunfels (TX) Canyon HS. Adams had offers from Baylor, Boston College, Penn State, Texas, UTSA, and Washington State, among others. He is the son of former Texas Longhorn and Pittsburgh Steeler Mike Adams. Adams becomes the Cardinal's third recruit for Jeff Brohm in their 2024 class, which ranks #25.