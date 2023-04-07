The Recruiting Six Pack
Welcome to this week's edition of the Recruiting Six Pack. There is always news when it comes to college football recruiting. Commitments, visits, and spring practice are all going on right now. With that said, let's look at what's happening.
Texas Tech Targets
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Jonah-Ajonye is rated as a 5.8 four-star strongside defensive end from Conroe (TX) Oak Ridge HS. He is the #221 national prospect, the #15 SDE, and the #41 player in Texas. He has 26 offers, including Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC. However, the Red Raiders and the Sooners will receive official visits from him in June. He will visit Lubbock on June 9-11 and then be in Norman the following weekend. The Red Raiders and Sooners should be the favorites right now but keep an eye on the Ducks here.
Terry Bussey. Bussey is rated as a 5.8 four-star athlete from Timpson (TX). He is the #188 national prospect, the #14 athlete, and the #38 player in Texas. He is a well-sought-after prospect with 27 offers that could play either offense or defense. Those offers include Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. However, he is scheduled to visit Alabama and Tennessee next weekend. He is currently playing baseball and competing in track and has said he is in no rush to make a decision. His recruitment will be one to keep an eye on.
Ellis Davis. Davis is rated as a 5.7 three-star offensive tackle from Prosper (TX.) He is the #57 ranked OT in the class and holds 19 offers, including BYU, Houston, Northwestern, Penn State, Stanford, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech. Davis was in Lubbock last weekend for another visit, which was his fourth with the Red Raiders. They already have two offensive line commits in, Holton Hendrix and Kasen Long, who are local products. Adding him would bolster a Red Raiders class that currently ranks #17 overall. The Red Raiders are the favorites here.
Big 12 Targets
Aeryn Hampton. Hampton is rated as a 5.9 four-star athlete from Carthage (TX). He is the #114 ranked national prospect, the #7 ATH, and the #18 player in Texas, holding 19 offers. Those include Alabama, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and UTSA. Hampton may already have an idea of where he is leaning as he has already scheduled three official visits. First, he will visit the Roadrunners in San Antonio on April 14. Then, on June 16, he will go to Austin to visit the Texas Longhorns before finishing up in Tuscaloosa for a visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns are the leaders for him right now.
Texas High School Recruits
Deuce Adams. Adams committed to the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. He is rated a 5.7 three-star pro-style quarterback from New Braunfels (TX) Canyon HS. Adams had offers from Baylor, Boston College, Penn State, Texas, UTSA, and Washington State, among others. He is the son of former Texas Longhorn and Pittsburgh Steeler Mike Adams. Adams becomes the Cardinal's third recruit for Jeff Brohm in their 2024 class, which ranks #25.
Caden Durham. Durham is rated as a 5.8 four-star running back from Duncanville (TX.) He is the #159 national prospect, the #14 RB, and the #29 player in Texas, holding 27 offers. Those include Alabama, Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech. Right now, the Horned Frogs, Tigers, and Sooners are the leaders for him. Both LSU and TCU offered him in football and track. As for the Sooners, he is originally from Oklahoma. However, this weekend he will be in Tempe to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils. ASU is a team to watch here as he is particularly close with their wide receivers coach Ra'Shaad Samples, the son of his head coach at Duncanville, Reginald Samples.