The Over/Under: NCAA Regionals Edition Presented by Open Door FA

With Texas Tech set to open the Statesboro regional on Friday afternoon, we took a look at where the Red Raiders chances to come out of the Regional stand with some interesting betting odds for the tournament. Notre Dame is currently favored to come out of the regional with the Red Raiders not too far behind. What is so interesting is the hosts, Georgia Southern are third in the odds followed by four seed UNC-Greensboro.

Justin Apodaca

I think the Red Raiders can win the regional. Tech has the deepest lineup in the regional along with the best pitcher in Brandon Birdsell. If the Red Raiders can see a return to form for Andrew Morris paired with Jace Jung turning the page on his sluggish month of May (9-44, .431 SLG, 12 K) the Red Raiders should be in good shape to advance to what likely will be the Knoxville Super-Regional.

Brandon Soliz

The inconsistency with this team has plagued them. Dropping to a No. 3 seed and playing in a tough bracket doesn’t help in trying to gain any momentum. However, the offense having itself a good outing against Norte Dame could do this team some wonders. We’ve seen them beat highly ranked teams and respected opponents. But they’ll lose to someone they should beat on paper. I think Tech will win against the Fighting Irish but can’t see the Red Raiders winning this entire regional. But we’ll see how it all plays out.

Ben Golan

Tech can win the regional but the team has been very up and down, especially lately. Things looked great after sweeping Oklahoma State in Stillwater, but the Red Raiders have promptly gone 2-4 since. It's hard to bet on that kind of inconsistency in a weekend tournament vs three other very good teams. Tech will win a game or two in Statesboro but unfortunately I don't see the season continuing past this weekend.

Trevor Cobern

I like Tech's odds to advance to a super regional. Call me an optimist, but I think the Red Raiders' pitching combined with some hot bats from the infield power Texas Tech past favored Notre Dame, Georgia Southern, and UNC-Greensboro.

Notre Dame has the best shot of advancing out of the others I think, so game one on Friday will be a huge opportunity for a statement win from Tim Tadlock and the guys.

Chase Champlin