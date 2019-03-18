The Good and the Bad: Northern Kentucky
Texas Tech continues to prepare for the first round of the NCAA Tournament which includes scouting the Northern Kentucky Norse for their strengths and weaknesses. Taking a look at the stat sheet, h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news