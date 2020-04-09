The "Footwork King" approves of TE commit Mason Tharp
These days a player having a personal trainer is pretty common, but for kids in the greater Houston area there is access pro-level training from Rischad Whitfield - more commonly known as "The Footwork King" for his approach to training his athletes.
Whitfield boasts a long list of professional athletes, college standouts and several high school prospects from around the Houston area. He currently trains NFL players like Odell Beckham Jr., Darius Slay, Eric Ebron, Xavien Howard, Richard Sherman and several others. In addition to the professional players, he is currently training CeeDee Lamb, K'Lavon Chaisson and several other potential day one NFL Draft prospects.
All of this to say, the "Footwork King" knows talent and works with some of the best football players in the game today.
When RedRaiderSports learned about Klein tight end Mason Tharp's commitment to Texas Tech, the team reached out to Whitfield and asked for his thoughts on the newest Red Raider in the 2021 class.
6'8 230 lbs
Tight End @masontharp80
Klein HS
2021'
Working on a few vitals of route running with @masontharp80 . Solid work today Mason!
short area quickness.
head and shoulders.
footwork.
pad level.
hips. pic.twitter.com/TKKrIuPCuY
"Mason is a great kid, very very mature for his age. He is extremely hard-working too! As a prospect, Mason is a bad ass. He's every bit of 6-foot-8, 230-pounds and has the length and height to threaten defenses vertically. He has a huge catch radius with soft hands. He also comes off the ball cleanly and is a solid route-runner with good balance and body control to get out of his breaks."