These days a player having a personal trainer is pretty common, but for kids in the greater Houston area there is access pro-level training from Rischad Whitfield - more commonly known as "The Footwork King" for his approach to training his athletes.



Whitfield boasts a long list of professional athletes, college standouts and several high school prospects from around the Houston area. He currently trains NFL players like Odell Beckham Jr., Darius Slay, Eric Ebron, Xavien Howard, Richard Sherman and several others. In addition to the professional players, he is currently training CeeDee Lamb, K'Lavon Chaisson and several other potential day one NFL Draft prospects.



All of this to say, the "Footwork King" knows talent and works with some of the best football players in the game today.



When RedRaiderSports learned about Klein tight end Mason Tharp's commitment to Texas Tech, the team reached out to Whitfield and asked for his thoughts on the newest Red Raider in the 2021 class.

