News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 09:25:49 -0500') }} football Edit

The Board: 2022 Football Offers

Sachse dual-threat QB Alex Orji is the program's lone QB offer in the 2022 class to date
Sachse dual-threat QB Alex Orji is the program's lone QB offer in the 2022 class to date
Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.

Texas Tech 2022 Offers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}