Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-27 19:35:08 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Texas Tech selected as an NCAA Regional host

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List

The No. 6 Texas Tech baseball team (39-17, 15-9) earned one of the top 16 seeds in the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament and will open the postseason this weekend in Lubbock.

The rest of the tournament bracket will be unveiled Monday morning.

This marks the third-consecutive season that that the Red Raiders have been selected as an NCAA Regional host.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}