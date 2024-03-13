Texas Tech's Zane Petty entered his start against New Mexico State on Tuesday with an ERA of 11.00. Petty's struggles came in February after only turning in two innings of work against Nebraska on opening weekend and a tough outing against Texas Southern where he gave up five runs over that 5.2 inning stretch. After the outing against the Tigers, Petty was yanked from the starting rotation and has since turned in solid relief appearances last week against New Mexico and against Texas last weekend. "I got a lot better coming out against Texas," Petty said. "I felt good coming out against Texas and I felt like myself. I just translated that to today, me and (Matt) Gardner have been working on it a lot." Petty made his return to a starting role on Tuesday night against New Mexico State and turned in a strong six inning performance, allowing six hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts and only one walk.

FINAL: #TexasTech 13, New Mexico State 7.

The Red Raiders take down the Aggies behind Zane Petty's six strong innings on Tuesday night.

"It was his best outing," head coach Tim Tadlock said. "During the spring, that's the guy that we saw all fall and early spring, before we started playing games. Probably the biggest surprise to me so far is that he hadn't really pitched that good up until today. Because he's been very steady, just needs to go out and trust his stuff and let guys play behind him." Petty credits a strong return to the mound to a return of his fastball command, something that he and the pitching staff have worked on over the past couple of weeks. "We've just been trying to keep my fastball down in the zone," Petty said. "Not keeping it over the plate and letting it get hit, that's really it."

(Chase Seabolt)

The question will be 'Could Petty return to the weekend rotation since his spot has been taken from Mac Heuer?', who has turned in two strong starts since Petty's departure from the rotation. "Well, you need what he did tonight on Tuesday," Tadlock said. "Tonight was a very good example of that. These games are important just like the weekend games. Really like the way that, through the first month, that Kyle's shown signs of a guy that can pitch on the weekend, Jack's shown signs of a guy that can pitch on the weekend, and so has Mac. What you're hoping is Taber goes out tomorrow and throws the ball good and and you got some decisions to make." If anything, Petty returning to his form where he was against Florida during the Gainesville Regional last June would be an excellent thing for the Red Raider pitching staff moving into the heart of Big 12 play.