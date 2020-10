On Monday afternoon, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the rest of the Big 12 learned their schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Texas Tech will host Kansas on Thursday, Dec. 17 to begin league play before traveling to Norman to take on the Sooners on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Red Raiders will have back-to-back home games only once this conference season with Oklahoma State on Jan. 2 then Kansas State on Jan. 5.