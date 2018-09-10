Texas Tech's Sept. 22 game against Oklahoma State will kickoff at 6 p.m. CDT on FS1. The game will serve as the Big 12 Conference opener for both the Red Raiders (1-1) and the Cowboys (2-0).

The all-time series between the two programs is tied 21-21-3, but Oklahoma State has won the last nine meetings. Texas Tech has not won in Stillwater since 2001.

This will mark the Red Raiders' first appearance on FS1 this season. The team is 9-12 on the network under Kliff Kingsbury.