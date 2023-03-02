Starting Friday, Texas Tech will open the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Red Raiders, having won ten straight games, sport an undefeated record with dates against Rice (3-5) on Friday, Michigan (4-4) on Saturday, and No. 15 Texas A&M (5-3) on Sunday on tap. All three matchups should provide quality tests for Tech, but especially the matchups with the Wolverines and Aggies.

Television coverage for all three games will be provided via AT&T Sportsnet and will be streamed via Astros.com.

The Red Raiders will be traveling for the first time this season, one of eight regular season trips they will make this season.

“We're going on the road with a bunch of guys hadn't been on the road,” Tim Tadlock said. “There's all kinds of challenges that, you know, going on the road presents. I think these guys are ready to embrace that. It’s not going to be perfect by any means.”

This weekend, Texas Tech may be getting some reinforcements with Ty Coleman potentially returning to the lineup at some point during the weekend.

“He tweaked something, but he’s been swinging the bat and running the bases the last couple of days, so he’s getting moving,” Tadlock said. “I think he could play this weekend, there certainly could be a time when he could play.”

The opener for the Red Raiders in Houston is at 11 a.m. on Friday against the Owls of Rice, a team that has faced some stiff competition early on this season, highlighted by a weekend sweep in Stanford by the No. 2 Cardinal.

Rice’s three wins on the season came in a home-and-home sweep over Sam Houston and a getaway day sweep-avoiding win over Louisiana.

The biggest bat for the Owls during that stretch has been Pierce Gallo who is hitting at a 1.115 OPS clip through 26 at bats this season including a homer against the Cardinal last weekend.