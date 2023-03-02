Texas Tech puts undefeated record to test at Shriners Classic in Houston
Starting Friday, Texas Tech will open the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Red Raiders, having won ten straight games, sport an undefeated record with dates against Rice (3-5) on Friday, Michigan (4-4) on Saturday, and No. 15 Texas A&M (5-3) on Sunday on tap. All three matchups should provide quality tests for Tech, but especially the matchups with the Wolverines and Aggies.
Television coverage for all three games will be provided via AT&T Sportsnet and will be streamed via Astros.com.
The Red Raiders will be traveling for the first time this season, one of eight regular season trips they will make this season.
“We're going on the road with a bunch of guys hadn't been on the road,” Tim Tadlock said. “There's all kinds of challenges that, you know, going on the road presents. I think these guys are ready to embrace that. It’s not going to be perfect by any means.”
This weekend, Texas Tech may be getting some reinforcements with Ty Coleman potentially returning to the lineup at some point during the weekend.
“He tweaked something, but he’s been swinging the bat and running the bases the last couple of days, so he’s getting moving,” Tadlock said. “I think he could play this weekend, there certainly could be a time when he could play.”
The opener for the Red Raiders in Houston is at 11 a.m. on Friday against the Owls of Rice, a team that has faced some stiff competition early on this season, highlighted by a weekend sweep in Stanford by the No. 2 Cardinal.
Rice’s three wins on the season came in a home-and-home sweep over Sam Houston and a getaway day sweep-avoiding win over Louisiana.
The biggest bat for the Owls during that stretch has been Pierce Gallo who is hitting at a 1.115 OPS clip through 26 at bats this season including a homer against the Cardinal last weekend.
For Tech’s Saturday matchup, also an 11 a.m. first pitch, this time with Michigan, the Wolverines come into the tournament having an impressive win under their belt over Grand Canyon on a neutral field to open the season, but struggled over the weekend on a west coast swing that included a 9-4 loss to No. 17 UCLA.
The probable starter for Michigan, Chase Allen, is coming off an impressive outing against Cal Stat Fullerton over the weekend where he tossed eight innings while recording ten strikeouts, only allowing three earned runs in the winning effort.
The tandem of Gabe Sotres and Ted Burton for Michigan has shouldered the load offensively early on in the season with bother carrying OPS numbers over the 1.000 mark with decent power numbers between the two of them so far this season.
For the third and final matchup in Houston for the Red Raiders, it is a 7 p.m. night-cap date with Texas A&M, a matchup that has only happened one other time since the Aggies left the conference in 2013, a matchup at the same event in 2017 that A&M won handedly.
The Aggies have struggled a bit to start the season with losses to Lamar along with having dropped two of three against Portland over the weekend. A&M will be tested for the first time in non-conference play against No. 14 Louisville and the Red Raiders this weekend.
The Red Raiders will have a chance to take home a big win, one that would expectedly jump them in the rankings if they were able to knock off the Aggies on Sunday night, while taking care of business earlier in the weekend.
Probable Starters:
Friday vs. Rice: Brendan Girton (1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) vs. Parker Smith (3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP)
Saturday vs. Michigan: Mason Molina (1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) vs. Chase Allen (4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP)
Sunday vs. Texas A&M: Taber Fast (5.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) vs. Chris Cortez (5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)