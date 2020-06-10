Texas Tech has had plenty of success recruiting Lufkin high school in recent years, signing receiver Keke Coutee in 2015 and receiver Ja'Lynn Polk this past winter. With the staff still looking to add a running back to its 2021 class, RB's coach DeAndre Smith's latest offer was made on Tuesday to the 6-foot-2, 209 pound Caleb Berry.

What you need to know...

... Berry is currently ranked as a 5.5 3-star recruit and just inside the Texas top 100, coming in at No. 99 in the state

... Tech became offer No. 20 for Berry who also holds offers from Arkansas, Boise State, Houston, Nebraska, Washington, Washington State, and others

... Following his junior season Berry was awarded 2nd-team All-District honors