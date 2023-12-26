Texas Tech offers 2025 La Cueva ATH Cameron Dyer
The Texas Tech Red Raiders announced an impressive 2024 recruiting class ranked #23 nationally. They could still add a couple more players via the transfer portal this off-season, but the class is pretty much set and done.
That said, it is time to start looking at the 2025 class, and Texas Tech is already on that. On December 21, the staff offered 2025 Albuquerque (NM) La Cueva High School quarterback/athlete Cameron Dyer, who had just led the Bears to a state championship.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Dyer also has offers from New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe.
... Dyer is the third La Cueva player to be offered by the Red Raiders, joining OLB Mason Posa and OT Mark Handy.
... He helped lead the Bears (10-3) to the New Mexico Class 6A state championship after starting the season 0-3.
... Per MaxPreps, Dyer passed for 2402 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 1359 yards and 23 touchdowns.
... He was named the 2023 New Mexico MaxPreps player of the year.
Dyer's incredible 2023 season: "All glory to the man above! This season was unforgettable. I'm grateful to my coaches, teammates, and the New Mexico community for all the love and support they've given me all year. Being that we faced several different types of adversity early on, I was able to learn how to lead my team better and become the best leader that I could be, which is very important to me."
The Recruiting process: "The recruiting process has been great for me. I'm thankful for every opportunity I've been given, even if it's only a few. I think it's a phenomenal feeling knowing that a school is willing to provide you with a chance to showcase your talents at the next level."
Receiving first Power Five offer from Texas Tech: "There's no better feeling! It was a little unexpected, which made it even better. It meant a lot to me, especially because Coach Blanchard asked me to add my parents to the call and told all of us that he was going to offer me at the same time. I'm grateful to all of the coaches at Texas Tech for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to come to a school that I would love to be at."
Relationship with TTU coaching staff: "I talked to a lot of the coaching staff when I attended the camp last summer, but I've mostly been in contact with Coach Blanchard since the beginning of the season."
Possibility of playing with HS teammates at next level: "Those are my brothers. Staying together would be cool and very important to me, but so be it if it doesn't work out."
Other schools in the mix: "I've heard from Washington, UTSA, Tulsa, and Northwestern. I hope to hear from more soon."
How high is TTU on his list: "Texas Tech is really high on my list. Since it's my first P5 offer, and I really like Coach Blanchard and the rest of the coaching staff, I can see Lubbock being home for me."
Decision timeline: "I'm going to weigh my options, but I don't know yet when my family and I will decide."