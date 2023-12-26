The Texas Tech Red Raiders announced an impressive 2024 recruiting class ranked #23 nationally. They could still add a couple more players via the transfer portal this off-season, but the class is pretty much set and done.

That said, it is time to start looking at the 2025 class, and Texas Tech is already on that. On December 21, the staff offered 2025 Albuquerque (NM) La Cueva High School quarterback/athlete Cameron Dyer, who had just led the Bears to a state championship.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Dyer also has offers from New Mexico State and Louisiana-Monroe.

... Dyer is the third La Cueva player to be offered by the Red Raiders, joining OLB Mason Posa and OT Mark Handy.

... He helped lead the Bears (10-3) to the New Mexico Class 6A state championship after starting the season 0-3.

... Per MaxPreps, Dyer passed for 2402 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 1359 yards and 23 touchdowns.

... He was named the 2023 New Mexico MaxPreps player of the year.