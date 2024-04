The third of the offensive breakdowns from the 2023 season come with a look back at the Big 12 opener for the Red Raiders, a bout in Morgantown against West Virginia.

As many remember, this game was an offensive slog in sub-optimal weather for both teams where the Red Raiders struggled to put together consistently successful offensive drives until late in the second half.

Let's jump into the film to decipher how the Red Raiders put together a chance to tie the game late, that fell just short.