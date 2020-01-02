By in large Texas Tech Athletics had a great 2019. There were a couple things you wish went better such as men's basketball playing 13 more seconds of defense and football winning more than four games, but it's arguable that 2019 as a whole was the best year in Texas Tech Athletics history. As we turn the page to 2020, with the new year come new year's resolutions, and today we take a look at a few that members of Texas Tech Athletics could have this season.

Matt Wells: Finish strong with the 2020 class and make waves this summer with the 2021 class.

Texas Tech's 2020 class currently ranks No. 43 according to the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. That's not including Michigan State grad transfer Brandon Bouyer-Randle as transfers don't count towards recruiting classes. If Tech finished in that spot, the 2020 class would be the highest ranked TTU class since the 2015 class finished at No. 40. Despite that though, Tech still has a few spots to fill. Most of the targets figure to be of the JUCO or transfer variety, but with holes still at offensive line, defensive line and safety at least it's crucial Wells and staff get immediate impact players to fill those positions. This spring and summer the page will turn towards the 2021 class, from Junior Days to the evaluation period to summer camps and official visitors. With Behren Morton and Cale Sanders Jr. already committed, look for the coaches to host many top targets this summer. It's important that the staff lands most of these guys, as nowadays the majority of commitments take place before a players senior year.

David Yost: Keep QB1 healthy in 2020

We don't know who will be Tech's starting quarterback in 2020. It seems likely that it will be Alan Bowman, but redshirt freshman Maverick McIvor and true freshman Donovan Smith will have their say about that in fall camp. Jett Duffey is currently in the transfer portal but could elect to return. Tech could also look to bring in a quarterback who is not currently on the roster, but most likely that will come as a preferred walk on type and not a real factor in the quarterback competition. Regardless of who QB1 is, offensive coordinator David Yost needs him to stay healthy. Two years in a row Tech has seen multiple quarterbacks go down to injury, and there's no way you can consistently win football games playing with your 3rd or 4th option at the most important position.

Keith Patterson: Find a pass rush

Texas Tech's defense is better than it was from 2014-2016 when it was arguably the worst in the entire country. Yet the Red Raiders still have room for improvement across the board, and football games are won in the trenches. Too many times this year Tech couldn't get to the quarterback on passing plays and it left the secondary exposed. It's been too long since the Red Raiders had a consistently good pass rush. Keith Patterson loves to blitz but if you can get home rushing only three or four, even better. Entering year two under the new staff, they simply must find a way to be better in that area.

Chris Beard: Stay the course and develop the young talent

After three straight losses in late November-early December, many Red Raider basketball fans were panicking. This team is too young, this team is not as good as last year, they can't shoot, they can't defend. Some criticisms were valid, others not as much. Chris Beard is one of the best coaches in the country, and while they may not win every game he will most definitely have Tech as "part of the fight". Conference play starts this weekend but it's a long season, this team will gel on the court, get better and play their best ball in late February and March. Just need to stay consistent.

Tim Tadlock: Find a way to replace departing stars

Texas Tech baseball loses a ton of production from the 2019 team. That has been the case in many years around here recently, but maybe this year more than ever. Gone are Cameron Warren, Josh Jung, Gabe Holt, Caleb Kilian, Taylor Floyd and Caleb Freeman. Look at any stat from 2019, and one of those guys likely led Tech in that category. It won't be easy but with another top recruiting class on the way, it's important for Tadlock and staff to replace all the missing production if Tech plans on repeating as Big 12 Champs and going back to the College World Series for the 3rd year in a row.

Kirby Hocutt: Do everything in your power to repeat and improve on the spring of 2019