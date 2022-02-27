Texas Tech looks to even the score against Kansas State
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX
WHEN: 8:00 PM, Monday | Feb. 28th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 22-24 all-time against Kansas State on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won seven straight games against the Wildcats in Lubbock.
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT KANSAS STATE?
• The Wildcats are 14-14 this season, and they’re seventh in the Big 12 standings with an 6-10 conference record.
• Kansas State is unranked, and they’re 2-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Texas Tech and Texas.
• The Wildcats have the 234th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 283rd in field goal percentage. They’re 156th in three-point field goal percentage and 90th in three-pointers made.
• Kansas State has the 102nd ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 149th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 123rd in turnovers forced and 98th in steals per game.
• The Wildcats are No. 59 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 75th in offensive efficiency and 54th in defensive efficiency.
• Kansas State has three wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State).
THREE WILDCATS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
NIJEL PACK | 6-FOOT | GUARD | SOPHOMORE
Pack is fourth in the Big 12 and leads Kansas State in scoring with 17.8 points per game. He’s third in the Big 12 in three-point field goal percentage at 43.9 percent and leads the conference with 3.3 made threes per game. Pack averages 1.2 steals per game on the defensive end.
MARKQUIS NOWELL | 5-FOOT-8 | GUARD | JUNIOR
Nowell is second in the Big 12 and leads the Wildcats and with 5.1 assists per game. He’s second on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game and fourth in rebounds with 3.5 per game. Nowell is a solid on-ball defender and leads the Big 12 with 2.2 steals per game.
MARK SMITH | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR
The Big 12’s leading rebounder just so happens to be a 6-foot-4 guard from Kansas State. Smith is averaging 8.6 boards per game and has nine games with double digit rebounds this season. He’s the third leading scorer for the Wildcats with 12.3 points per game.
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS STATE DEFENSE
KANSAS STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
Texas Tech is trying to do what no Red Raider basketball team has done before them and finish the season a perfect 18-0 at home. Standing in their way is a Wildcat basketball team that knocked off Texas Tech, 61-52, up in Manhattan earlier this season.
Despite their .500 record, Kansas State is a solid basketball team that’s fully capable of knocking off the Red Raiders for a second time. There is no greater equalizer in college basketball than the three-point line, and Texas Tech has struggled at times this season defending the three.
The Wildcats are a guard heavy squad that loves to shoot the ball from deep. They lead the Big 12 in three-point attempts and three-pointers made with 8.3 per game.
Kansas State made nine threes in game one against the Red Raiders, and they’ll need another big game from behind the arc to pull off the upset in Lubbock.
Texas Tech has an advantage when it comes to their size and length in this matchup, and they’ll need to continue being aggressive in attacking the paint on the offensive end.
The Wildcats top five scorers all stand 6-foot-4 or less and have shot a combined 541 three-point attempts. The Red Raiders need to utilize that size and length on the defensive end of the court to contest shots and make life difficult for the Kansas State offense.
Nijel Pack has emerged as one of the premiere scorers in the Big 12 Conference in just his second season on campus. He’s coming off a 32-point performance and made six threes against the Cyclones on Saturday.
Pack is one of a handful of players in this conference that can take over a game with his offensive play. Texas Tech will need to be mindful of his presence on the defensive end and not allow him to get uncontested looks from three.