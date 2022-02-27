Texas Tech looks to even the score against Kansas State

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 8:00 PM, Monday | Feb. 28th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 22-24 all-time against Kansas State on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won seven straight games against the Wildcats in Lubbock.

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT KANSAS STATE?

• The Wildcats are 14-14 this season, and they’re seventh in the Big 12 standings with an 6-10 conference record. • Kansas State is unranked, and they’re 2-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Texas Tech and Texas. • The Wildcats have the 234th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 283rd in field goal percentage. They’re 156th in three-point field goal percentage and 90th in three-pointers made. • Kansas State has the 102nd ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 149th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 123rd in turnovers forced and 98th in steals per game. • The Wildcats are No. 59 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 75th in offensive efficiency and 54th in defensive efficiency. • Kansas State has three wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Texas Tech, Texas, Iowa State).

Bryson Williams (11) shoots the skyhook over Eddie Lampkin (4) of TCU (Sideline Pros)

THREE WILDCATS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

NIJEL PACK | 6-FOOT | GUARD | SOPHOMORE

Pack is fourth in the Big 12 and leads Kansas State in scoring with 17.8 points per game. He’s third in the Big 12 in three-point field goal percentage at 43.9 percent and leads the conference with 3.3 made threes per game. Pack averages 1.2 steals per game on the defensive end.

MARKQUIS NOWELL | 5-FOOT-8 | GUARD | JUNIOR

Nowell is second in the Big 12 and leads the Wildcats and with 5.1 assists per game. He’s second on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game and fourth in rebounds with 3.5 per game. Nowell is a solid on-ball defender and leads the Big 12 with 2.2 steals per game.

MARK SMITH | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR

The Big 12’s leading rebounder just so happens to be a 6-foot-4 guard from Kansas State. Smith is averaging 8.6 boards per game and has nine games with double digit rebounds this season. He’s the third leading scorer for the Wildcats with 12.3 points per game.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS STATE DEFENSE

KANSAS STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: