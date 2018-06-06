Texas Tech lands Big Ten transfer
Former Minnesota safety Adam Beck announced Wednesday night that he will be transferring to Texas Tech. The Richmond, Texas product was a long-time Red Raider commit during the 2017 recruiting cycle, but flipped late to the Golden Gophers.
Beck cited a need to be closer to home as a driving factor in his decision to transfer.
Home.. #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/ulEcOVZZtK— Adam Beck (@adambeck_) June 6, 2018
The former three-star prospect redshirted at Minnesota in 2017 and will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules.