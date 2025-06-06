Texas Tech in the mix for blue chip WR Zion Robinson

June is official visit season, with many long-time Texas Tech targets expected to make their way to the 806 over the coming weeks.

One recruit who was offered over a year ago, but had yet to visit Lubbock in any capacity, was Mansfield wide receiver Zion Robinson. Earlier this week Robinson announced his plans to take an official visit to Tech, which came as a bit of a surprise since that visit was not previously reported.

Nevertheless Robinson took his trip out to West Texas as a midweek visit where he got to enjoy some time around wide receivers coach Juice Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff, hear their pitch on why he should be a Red Raider and catch up with some current Red Raider football players.

After the visit Robinson spoke with RedRaiderSports about where Texas Tech stands in his recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Robinson holds 32 offers to date.

... Robinson has already officially visited or set future OV's to Michigan, Texas Tech, Miami, TCU, Stanford and potentially Nebraska.

... As a junior, Robinson recorded 34 receptions for 485 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also added 76 rushing yards. Stats per his MaxPreps profile.

... On the track, Robinson's personal records are a 10.89 in the 100 Meters and a 22.03 in the 200 Meters. He also has a High Jump of 6 feet, 8 inches. It's noteworthy that these records were all set as a freshman and sophomore - Robinson did not participate in track this spring.

Spending time around coach Juice on the OV: "Coach Juice, it's cool. You know, he's soft spoken. He's not like all this crazy, crazy guy. He just got to talk to me, know more about me. His message to me was like 'man, you have all the potential in the world and if you come here I'm gonna do everything to develop you'. He's been very consistent.

Everybody is like a big family there."