One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, Carthage (TX) HS quarterback Jett Surratt took a trip out to Lubbock on March 29th, 2024 to visit Texas Tech and check out a spring football practice.

Surratt was initially offered by the Red Raiders back in May 2023, so Joey McGuire, Zach Kittley and staff have been on Surratt for almost a year.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Surratt following the visit to recap his time on campus and more.

What you need to know...

... As a sophomore Surratt went 261/387 (67.4%) for 3,807 yards and 46 touchdown passes. He was named District 8-4A Division II Co-MVP following the season.

... Surratt was also named the 2023 Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) All State 2nd Team Quarterback.

... Along with his accomplishments on the gridiron, Surratt is also a standout golfer.

... Jett is the son of Carthage head coach Scott Surratt. Carthage has won 9 Texas High School Football State Championships under Surratt's leadership.

Texas Tech spring visit: "I got to see the campus and the team in a spring practice/scrimmage. I loved how everyone made sure to stop and talk to me. I just felt very welcomed and the hospitality was amazing!"

Texas Tech staff: "I talk to the coaches a lot actually. Coach McGuire, Coach Kittley, Coach Cochran are on that list without a doubt. I talked to a whole lot of coaches while I was there and everyone knew who I was, so I just really appreciated that everyone took time to talk to me and ask how everything was going."

Where TTU stands on his list early on: "I loved the campus and the team and all the coaches without a doubt. Tech is definitely high up on the list, no question."