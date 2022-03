Texas Tech football recruit visitor reactions 3/26/22

2026 OL Brock Schlef with Texas Tech OL coach Stephen Hamby

The Texas Tech coaches hosted a big group of mostly underclassmen for Saturday's spring ball practice. The visit was the first college visit for many of these prospects, as it's never too early for the coaches to start developing relationships with the next wave of recruits. We caught up with several for their thoughts on the day and more.

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "Overall thoughts on my visit today it was good, I like the atmosphere being around the coaches and players. Some of the highlights of the day in my perspective were the quarterbacks ball placement to the their wide receivers, giving them the best chance to catch the ball."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "The visit was great. My favorite part was watching practice and when they went individuals and watching the DT work." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I spoke with coach McGuire briefly and he just told me to keep working." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "Montae Reagor is a distant cousin of mine. My dad tells me he was pretty good and played at Tech." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "As of now no other visits are planned. Just working on my game and going to a few camps. I would love to visit again."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I loved it! It was very exciting and a fun place to be! I got to watch the practice and have a photo shoot. My highlight of the day would have to be the photo shoot." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I spoke to coach Blanchard!" Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "I have a couple of friends who go there and one of my childhood friends Jmaury Davis recently committed there!" What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "As far as other visits I only have one as of now. I would love to go back to Tech."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I loved the Texas Tech visit. I enjoyed meeting the coaches and watching the first day of hitting." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I spoke with Coach Blanchard, Coach Ennis, and Coach Yates. They all said keep working on my skill set and go hard in the weight room. They look forward to seeing my development being a young prospect." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "My mom ran track at Texas Tech and I have family in Lubbock." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "Sam Houston State sent an invite and Colorado State told my coach to come by before the dead period. My family ties to Tech makes Lubbock a second home. Would love to come back as my recruitment continues. #WreckEm"

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I love the campus and its surroundings. I can see my self wearing black and red. Everything is close, you don’t really need a car. All the houses and apartments look very nice! I like the stadium it looks modern and beautiful. Just overall my Texas Tech visit was amazing." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I was able to meet my position coach, RB coach Kenny Perry. He told me to keep continuing to work on my grades and studying the game. I was also blessed to meet the head coach Joey McGuire. I exchanged numbers with QB Donovan Smith and RB Cam'Ron Valdez to mentor me for the next 4 years." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "Yes, I had a sister that went for about 2 years and my older brother got a offer from Tech." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "My coach, parents and players got me setup to go on visits to Baylor, UCLA and SMU. Yes, I would love to have 4 tickets for my family to come to a game."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I loved the atmosphere and the intensity of the practice. The highlight of my day was being able to sit in the TE meetings before practice. I learned a lot of great tidbits that I can use to improve my game." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I talked to Coach Cochran, McGuire, Kittley, and a few other GAs and assistants. I was told that right now they are focused on getting a 2023 TE commit, but I’m the guy on the top of the 2024 board. Also they invited to come to a home game this fall." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "My dad graduated from Tech, and I have a few family friends that went to Tech. I know Brady Boyd a WR on their roster right now. We played a year of high school football together." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I am planning on going to A&M this upcoming Saturday. I plan to return for a camp this summer and then again for a game this fall."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I would like to say that the visit I went on today was amazing, and a success. I was able to meet various athletes and coaches. Meeting the defensive coordinator, the DB coach, and Coach McGuire were the key highlights of my visit." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "The message they gave me for the future was to keep being an athlete, and stay consistent with working hard." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "I have many ties to people at Tech and in Lubbock. Most of my family live in Lubbock, and many went to TTU/currently do. I would like to consider it my home." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I was planning on going to different visits from colleges I’ve heard from in the near future. Depending on how things continue, Tech would be one of the places I’d be glad to return to. Wreck 'Em."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I am incoming freshman next year and to be given this opportunity is a very humbling experience. I know what I need to work on and how hard for the next 4 years." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I met Coach McGuire and had a chance to speak to him and shake his hand. He told me my upcoming high school coach is great. He gave me confidence I needed to move forward. I had the chance to sit in with the DL coach meeting and I enjoyed how he communicated with his players and involved them with play making." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "I have no ties to Texas Tech or Texas. My mom grew up in Montana and my grandpa was a HS football coach for 38 years. My mom and uncles all played in college, one at Oregon and one at Montana State. My mom played for a smaller school." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I have a couple camps at Texas and Texas Tech but not any visits. Yes, I would like to come back to Tech. I was very happy and the players treated us with respect even though I am so young!"

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I had a great time at Texas Tech!!!! The most important part of the visit is the way that they do their practices." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I got to speak to Coach Emmett Jones, he’s pretty cool." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "I know Jerand Bradley and Jordan Brown. I know both of them from DeSoto. They both are really good athletes." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I wish and really hope I could take another visit!!!!!"

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I loved the energy. It’s a time to get hyped and it’s time to work all at once." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I couldn’t really get to speak to one yet but I heard a few words that I liked to hear." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "One of my teachers loves Texas Tech. Other than that I don’t really know anybody that went there." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I have no other visits for now but I’m looking forward to coming back."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I had an amazing time at Texas Tech. Great environment, love the coaching staff and the way they run the defense especially man press and Cover 2." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "Coach Blanchard, coach Fitch, coach Ennis and coach McGuire. They said to keep working, they love the film and they're gonna come see me during spring ball." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "I know Landon Hullaby, he's #23." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "Baylor, Buffalo, Oregon, Colorado State, Ole Miss. I will be back at Tech for the Spring game."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I thought the visit was very cool, and I just got to watch the spring ball practice." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "My defensive line coach, coach (Devin) Lemons went to Tech." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I have no other visits coming up. I would gladly come to another one at Tech."

What does the offer mean to you, having the chance to stay close to home for college? "It means a lot to me. I feel very honored and blessed to receive an offer from Texas Tech!" Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I had a great time. I loved the energy throughout the whole practice and took some great pictures." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I talked to Coach McGuire and Coach Jones and they told me to continue to work hard." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "No." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I have a few coming up. Yes, I would love to come back to Texas Tech in the future."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "The visit was a really great experience for young athletes to show them what the high level is about! The highlight of the day was offense vs defense. The defense played really hard!" Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I spoke to Coach McGuire, Coach Yates and Coach Blanchard! They told me to come back for the summer camps." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "Yes, one of my friends from DeSoto high school is wide receiver Jerand Bradley. He currently goes there." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I don’t have any visits at the moment but i plan to go back to Texas Tech this summer. #WreckEm"

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "Great experience! Energy was great. Got to see the football facilities and watch their practice. I’m a QB so watching them practice and getting to interact with them after their practice was one of the highlights." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I got to speak with coaches briefly. They were mostly busy with practice. Head Coach Joey McGuire gave a great speech at the end of practice." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "No ties and don’t know anyone that goes there." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I have an upcoming visit to Texas. I would love to return to Texas Tech."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I really enjoyed the visit at Texas Tech. We were given jerseys to wear and allowed to take pictures out on the field. The highlights were watching them compete in 11v11 and also hearing Coach McGuire’s talk with the team at the end of practice. He talked about the effort and energy level of 2 walk on players and told the rest of the team that they need to watch film and make sure they are matching their energy and effort." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "Coach McGuire came up and said hi to me at the beginning of practice and I also got to talk to him after practice. I wanted to make sure he remembered me so I reminded him that he just started following me on Twitter this week. He said he remembers and is definitely watching. I also talked to Coach Cochran after practice. He was very encouraging and talked a lot about the culture and atmosphere at Tech with Coach McGuire. He reminded me that they can’t communicate to me directly until my Junior year but that they have their eye on me. He stressed to remember this atmosphere and culture once the offers start coming in." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "My high school offensive coordinator Dan Casey at Episcopal High School is friends with Coach Cochran. I’ve also worked out with former Red Raider receiver Darrin Moore quite a bit. He and my dad talk a lot and he was really excited about my visit." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I visited the University of Houston Friday night and will go to a practice at Texas on April 9th and their spring game on the 23rd. I will be attending a couple college camps this summer but we haven’t finalized the schedule yet. I would love to attend a Texas Tech game in the fall."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I thought the visit was amazing. I enjoyed the high energy and environment of the practice. I was excited to wear the game jersey and get photos on the field. Being close to the action during practice was electric and a highlight for sure." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I got to speak with Coach McGuire and he had good things to say about the Plano football program and said Coach Ford is a great man. I met Coach Hamby and his advice was to keep working on my technique and working hard and continue to do the right things. I also talked with Sammy Morris and he encouraged me to call him anytime with any questions I may have." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "I played FBU with Angelo Renda and I know his dad Rudy Renda played fullback at Texas Tech." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "No visits planned. I would love to be invited back to Tech again."

Overall thoughts on the visit? What did you get to do and what were some of the highlights of the day? "I had a great time today. I got to take pictures in the jerseys, some of the highlights of the day were the one-on-ones." Which coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you moving forward with your recruitment? "I spoke to Coach Beef, Coach Jones, Coach McGuire and many more." Do you have any ties to Texas Tech or Lubbock? "2 of the WR's from my future high school are there. Jordan Brown and Jerand Bradley." What other visits do you have coming up? Any plans to return to Tech? "I plan on going to Texas A&M, TCU, Incarnate Word and many others this summer."