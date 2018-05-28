The No. 6 Texas Tech baseball team (39-17, 15-9) earned a No. 9 seed in the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament and will open the postseason Friday at 1 p.m. against New Mexico State (39-16).

The Lubbock Regional will also include Louisville (43-17) and Kent State (39-16).

The Red Raiders went 3-1 against the Cardinals and Aggies this season. Tim Tadlock's program swept a pair of games against New Mexico State in Lubbock and Midland, and split a two-game road series at Louisville.

This marks the third-consecutive season that that Texas Tech has been selected as an NCAA Regional host.