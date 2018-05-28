Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-28 11:19:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Texas Tech earns No. 9 seed, will host NM State, Louisville, Kent State

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum | Commit List

The No. 6 Texas Tech baseball team (39-17, 15-9) earned a No. 9 seed in the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament and will open the postseason Friday at 1 p.m. against New Mexico State (39-16).

The Lubbock Regional will also include Louisville (43-17) and Kent State (39-16).

The Red Raiders went 3-1 against the Cardinals and Aggies this season. Tim Tadlock's program swept a pair of games against New Mexico State in Lubbock and Midland, and split a two-game road series at Louisville.

This marks the third-consecutive season that that Texas Tech has been selected as an NCAA Regional host.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}