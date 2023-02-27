Texas Tech (8-0) will conclude a ten-game homestand to open the season with a two-game midweek set with Air Force (2-5) at Dan Law Field this week.

The Red Raiders and Falcons square off on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 2 p.m. with both being televised via ESPN+ before the Red Raiders head to Houston for a weekend slate at the Shiners Children’s College Classic.

Air Force is coming in having lost 2 of 3 to both Army and Navy, taking the Sunday games in each series, along with a loss to fellow Big 12 opponent, Oklahoma, in the mid-week.

The Falcons have three guys coming into town in the midst of a hot start to the season at the plate but are being far and away led by first baseman Sam Kulasingam who is hitting at a .538 average with a 1.394 OPS in the team’s seven games so far this year.

Right behind Kulasingam is right fielder Chase Spencer and third baseman Jay Thomason who have both hit at a 1.000 OPS clip or better to start the season.

Outside of that group of three, there is no regular starter on the Air Force roster that is hitting with a better batting average than .226 through the first seven games.

On the pitching side of things, the Falcons have gotten a bit touched up to start the season, especially by the Sooners in their mid-week matchup on Feb. 20.

Junior left-hander, Kyle Moats, who started that Monday matchup in Norman, will likely get the start on Tuesday after not throwing over the weekend against Navy.

Out of the bullpen the Falcons have gotten seven quality innings from senior righty Duke Benge, who last threw on Saturday, so he may make an appearance in either game.

The Red Raiders look to close out the homestand with another sweep before taking the show on the road for the first time this season.

Projected Starters:

Tuesday: RHP Bo Blessie (0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP) vs. LHP Kyle Moats (10.80 ERA, 2.60 WHIP)

Wednesday: RHP Ethan Coombes (0.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP) vs. TBD