Tim Tadlock and his roster made it exciting this weekend with two-straight comeback victories over the Rice Owls to complete the weekend sweep.

TJ Rumfield batted in the walk-off run in the bottom of the 11th to improve Texas Tech to 16-1 on the year before traveling to Mississippi to take on Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi.

A total of eight Texas Tech pitchers entered the Sunday contest with starter Austin Becker struggling in the first inning. He was sat down after 0.1 innings thrown where he walked four and gave up four runs.

Micah Dallas entered the game in the 10th frame and went down as the winning pitcher. He tossed 32 pitches with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. He played in the Friday opener as well where he threw 39 pitches in three innings of work in a 9-6 win.

Brian Klein set up the winning efforts with a double to right that gave Texas Tech all the momentum. Klein went 1-of-3 on the day with two runs by his name and drew three walks.