Texas Tech fell to No. 18 TCU with a second half collapse that included 15 turnovers and a blown 11-point lead which opens Tech’s Big 12 conference play with an awful loss.

The Red Raiders’ leading scorer Kevin Obanor got into early foul trouble with two personal fouls in the first 90 seconds of the game which meant he sat for 15 minutes of the first half and a good portion of the early second half.

With Obanor out, De’Vion Harmon, KJ Allen, and Jaylon Tyson led the way in the first half with 10, 9, and 8 points of their own, respectively.

In the second half, the Frogs cut the Red Raiders 11-point lead to one quickly and it was a battle from then on, which TCU won handedly. Tech’s turnovers were chronic, and it killed the Red Raiders.

Harmon continued to play well in the second half and ended up finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and a couple assists, but his turnover was costly.

Pop Isaacs had some excellent, momentum swinging three-pointers that helped the Red Raiders keep their lead and stay in the game, but his effort wasn’t enough. Isaacs finished with 17 points with five three-pointers.

Texas Tech’s defense put up one of its best performances of the season, despite the loss, holding the Horned Frogs to 40 percent from the field, 14.3 percent from three-point range.

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles’ impact was limited in the first half but in the second half he came alive to a 23-point performance.

A really disheartening loss for Texas Tech with a bad loss on the road against the Horned Frogs where they were the better team for 30 minutes of basketball. The Red Raiders have the chance to turn it around against No. 4 Kansas at home on Tuesday.