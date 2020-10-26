RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech at TCU set for 2:30 p.m. start

On Monday, the Big 12 office announced game times for conference games being played on Nov. 7. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 34-27 win over the Mountaineers on Saturday while the Horned Frogs fell to the Oklahoma Sooners, 33-14.

This Halloween, Texas Tech will host Oklahoma. TCU will travel to Waco for an afternoon kickoff against Baylor at 2:30 p.m.

TCU holds the most recent win in its series with Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs won in 2019 in Lubbock, 33-31. They hold a 3-2 record over the Red Raiders in the past five contests played between the two on the gridiron.