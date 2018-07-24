Texas Tech men's basketball keeps strengthening its non-conference schedule by adding more Power Five and Division I opponents.

The Red Raiders are set to travel to Kansas City to take on USC on Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in the Hall of Fame Classic with the chance to see the winner of Missouri State vs. Nebraska.

All three teams finishing above .500 last season with USC winning 24 and Nebraska finishing with 22 wins. Missouri State went 18-15 including a regular season victory over the Cinderella from this March - Loyola Chicago.

