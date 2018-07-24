Texas Tech adds trip to Kansas City to non-conference schedule
Texas Tech men's basketball keeps strengthening its non-conference schedule by adding more Power Five and Division I opponents.
The Red Raiders are set to travel to Kansas City to take on USC on Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in the Hall of Fame Classic with the chance to see the winner of Missouri State vs. Nebraska.
All three teams finishing above .500 last season with USC winning 24 and Nebraska finishing with 22 wins. Missouri State went 18-15 including a regular season victory over the Cinderella from this March - Loyola Chicago.
The rest of the non-con schedule for Texas Tech features, of course, a highly anticipated match up in December against Duke.
Another December showdown with Memphis featuring Penny Hardaway as head coach of the Tigers, after the firing of Tubby Smith, will be another "basketball school" set for the Red Raiders taking place in Miami.
That event will be a part of the 2018 Hoophall Invitational which will feature St. Johns-Georgia Tech, Yale-Miami and NC State-Vanderbilt all taking place in American Airlines Arena.
This year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge will post-up Arkansas and Texas Tech in Lubbock on Jan. 26, a Saturday showdown. Many speculated Florida-Texas Tech when matchups were being made because of the intense game in March Madness between the two but instead the Hogs were chosen.