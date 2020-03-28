Texas Tech a top option for Kimball RB Brandon Epton Jr.
Dallas Kimball running back Brandon Epton Jr. woke up on Friday March 27 with 14 scholarship offers, and by the end of the day a 18 after a four-offer day. The latest of those offers came from Texas Tech and RB coach DeAndre Smith. Epton Jr visited Lubbock back in January for Junior Day and says that after this offer the Red Raiders are right in the mix for his services.
What you need to know...
... Epton Jr. has a total of 18 offers, including Power 5 programs Arizona State, California, Illinois, Kansas, Purdue and Vanderbilt.
... Tech is Epton Jr.'s third in-state offer, joining Houston and UNT.
... Epton Jr. is currently ranked as a 5.5 3-star recruit and the No. 124 prospect overall in Texas.
Junior Day visit: "It was amazing, the atmosphere was great and all the coaches were great. Good hospitality and showing love towards me so I'm just happy I got the offer."
Versatile athlete: Epton Jr. was offered by running backs coach DeAndre Smith, and Texas Tech's offer is to play running back. In high school Epton Jr. also plays all the special teams and safety on defense.
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas Tech University ❤️🖤 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/xnR8LacKm0— 𝓑𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 𝓔𝓹𝓽𝓸𝓷 𝓙𝓻 (@beptonjr) March 28, 2020
Relationship with other TTU targets: "Yeah me and (RB Cam'Ron Valdez), we talk playing in college together all the time and especially at Tech. We really like Tech."
Staying in Texas for college: "I would love to stay in the state of Texas for college. Stay closer to my family and make sure everyone in my family can watch me play football."
Impact of COVID-19 on recruitment: "I've just been taking it step by step. It's probably going to push my commitment date back but it's all good. Just taking it step by step and enjoying the recruiting process."
Future visits: "Once I can take visits again I know I'm going to Cal for sure, Arizona State, most definitely Texas Tech and SMU."
Senior year goals: "I just want to win state for my team, find a good home for me and tear it up my senior year."
Commitment timeline: "I was thinking of committing after the season now. Maybe if all of this stuff clears up in a month or two and I can take my visits I could see myself committing before the season."