Dallas Kimball running back Brandon Epton Jr. woke up on Friday March 27 with 14 scholarship offers, and by the end of the day a 18 after a four-offer day. The latest of those offers came from Texas Tech and RB coach DeAndre Smith. Epton Jr visited Lubbock back in January for Junior Day and says that after this offer the Red Raiders are right in the mix for his services.

What you need to know...

... Epton Jr. has a total of 18 offers, including Power 5 programs Arizona State, California, Illinois, Kansas, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

... Tech is Epton Jr.'s third in-state offer, joining Houston and UNT.

... Epton Jr. is currently ranked as a 5.5 3-star recruit and the No. 124 prospect overall in Texas.

Junior Day visit: "It was amazing, the atmosphere was great and all the coaches were great. Good hospitality and showing love towards me so I'm just happy I got the offer."

Versatile athlete: Epton Jr. was offered by running backs coach DeAndre Smith, and Texas Tech's offer is to play running back. In high school Epton Jr. also plays all the special teams and safety on defense.