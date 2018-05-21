Texas Tech a dream offer for Grand Prairie linebacker
Texas Tech extended an offer to South Grand Prairie (Texas) outside linebacker Myles Jernigan last Friday. The unranked prospect also holds offers from Baylor, Rice and Utah and is receiving interest from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Cal and recently Iowa.
"I was just happy and proud of myself, that's just nothing but hard work now I really just can't wait to get down there"
— Myles Jernigan
